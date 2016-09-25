How will Valley residents respond to Cooper’s defeat?

The Hoffbrau was filled to capacity, with folks lined up at the door waiting to snag one of the coveted tables. The smell of bacon, eggs and coffee filled the air as voices reached almost deafening proportions.

You could tell who was seated at each table by the conversation. Cooper supporters seemed stunned. Many wondered if the previous evening had been a bad dream.

Bland supporters were boisterous, laughing and acting as if their mayor had the election “in the bag” all along. At 7:34 a.m., “Silver Tongue” Dick Bland entered the ‘Brau, shaking hands with well-wishers and beaming from ear to ear.

It was obvious many, myself included, felt relief the election was behind us. Even though I wasn’t old enough to vote, I had been pulled into the drama of the election just like everyone else in the Valley. It was as if a heavy weight had been lifted and our town could return to normal, as if there is such a thing.

As the morning passed, the conversation shifted from the election results to other matters. Word was beginning to spread that Vera Pinrod’s quick exit from the ballot count was a result of pneumonia.

There was much concern when Mrs. Pinrod left her left her election coordinator’s post in an ambulance on Thursday night. The good folks of the Valley were thankful she hadn’t suffered a heart attack or stroke, but knew pneumonia is dangerous, especially for someone of advancing years.

Farmers seemed to be taking a rare morning off to enjoy a late breakfast and a break from the stress of the previous months. A few had attended wrestling matches at the Spring County Fair on Thursday evening. I overheard Boyd Sanders telling his companions he was certain he had heard a snap as Dory Funk Jr. tightened his “spinning toe hold” on the Sheik.

It was good to see my community discuss something besides the election. I took a breath and thought about Mary Ann. She was so happy when she received the blue ribbon just two days earlier at the Spring County Fair FFA competition. She and I had exercised our sheep together for months as we prepared for the annual event.

My entry, Archibald, didn’t place, but it was just as well. My reward was seeing Mary Ann elated as she hugged Snowflake, then rushed over to hug me.

By lunch, the town was buzzing about other matters. Undoubtedly, the most important was an appearance by Tangi Blevins & the Heavenly Hosts later that evening at the fair. Throughout the day, cassette and CD players were humming the tune:

Turn Your Radio On

And listen to the music in the air.

Turn Your Radio On, heaven’s glory share.

Back at the radio station, things weren’t quite as lively. Raymond had cancelled his show on Friday afternoon, instead airing syndicated network programming.

Elbert Lee Jones, Marvin Walsh, Earl Goodman and Raymond sat around the station conference table in stunned silence for hours, interrupted now and then by an outburst by Marvin or Earl.

“I just don’t believe it,” Marvin lamented.

Earl chimed in, “It can’t be real. It all started when Vera left and that newspaper woman was put in charge.”

“You have to demand a recount!” Walsh shouted toward Raymond.

Cooper didn’t respond. At 4:30, he stood up and left the building. His followers sat in silence for a few minutes.

At the Hoffbrau, Iris Long sat with Juliet Stoughton.

“What’s next for you?” Iris asked.

“You know,” Juliet responded, “I think I’ll go to the fair. I hear there’s a popular singer there tonight.”

Writer Kevin Slimp is a Johnson City native known for his expertise in publishing technology. "The Good Folks of Lennox Valley" is fictionally based on people he has met in years of travel.