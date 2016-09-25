A close Mercury/Jupiter conjunction set in October

However, it is very easy to spot it in the bright twilight due to its brilliance. On Oct. 3, a thin crescent moon sits above Venus. For those with keen eyesight, one might be able to notice a star very close to the upper left of Venus on this date.

This star is Alpha Librae, the second brightest star in the constellation of Libra. This stellar system is interesting since it is a quintuple stellar system (five stars), lying 77 light years from our solar system.

Venus will be moving very quickly against the background stars this month. By the end of the month, Venus passes between planet Saturn and the red supergiant star Antares, similar to what Mars did during the last week of August.

On Oct. 27, Antares, Venus and Mars are aligned in a straight line rising up above the southwestern horizon.

Planet Mars continues its relatively rapid motion eastward across the sky as well, as it maintains its decrease in brightness as the earth pulls away from our red neighbor.

Mars starts the month on the western side of Sagittarius, and move across most of this constellation during October. On Oct. 6, Mars passes just 0.2-degrees to the south of Lambda Sagittarii, the top star of the Sagittarius Teapot asterism.

For you early risers, Mercury and Jupiter have a very close conjunction on the morning of Oct. 11. About one-half hour before sunrise, look for this pair 5 degrees above the eastern horizon.

Mercury will be on the left-hand side of slightly brighter Jupiter. As the month progresses, Mercury continues to sink and leaves the morning sky. Meanwhile, Jupiter continues to climb, rising almost two-and-a-half hours before the sun at month’s end.

The moon will be at full phase at 12:33 a.m. Oct. 16. A few nights after this on the night of Oct. 18-19, the moon passes in front of the red giant star Aldebaran in Taurus.

This occultation begins around 1:20 a.m. on the 19th and ends around 2:30 a.m. The moon will be in a waning gibbous phase during this occultation, which means that this bright red giant star will pop into view on the dark side of the moon when the occultation ends. Let’s hope for a clear sky on that night.

The next free public astronomy open house at the ETSU Powell Observatory will occur on Saturday, Oct. 8th from 8-10 p.m. At these open houses, the public can view objects in the sky through telescopes and hear talks by faculty of the Physics and Astronomy Department.

Note that the open houses are canceled if the sky is cloudy. More information about these open houses and directions to the observatory can be found on the web at http://www.etsu.edu/cas/physics/observatory/default.aspx.

This month’s Night Sky was written by Dr. Donald G. Luttermoser, chairman of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at ETSU. He can be reached at lutter@mail.etsu.edu. Astronomy-related information for the public, including a link to the ETSU Powell Observatory, can be found at www.etsu.edu/cas/physics by selecting the Public Outreach pull-down menu at the top of that web page.