The Pig’s the thing at the Smokin' Pig BBQ Food Truck

That relationship goes back to caveman days. It is likely that it was a prehistoric relative of the pig that caused Early Man’s jump from using fire simply as warmth and protection to using fire for cooking.

It probably went something like this. Our caveman, let’s call him Barney, had been eating his food raw, right up to the moment he accidentally dropped the hambone he’d been gnawing on into the fire. In Barney’s scrabbling and howling extrication of hambone from flames, he burned his fingers. Naturally, Barney licked his fingers to ease the pain. Wonder of wonders, the fire had made his hambone delicious.

We leave Barney capering around the fire, hooting and waving the hambone over his head, as the background music swells to a crescendo. Mankind begins its epic ascent to world domination, in part caused by an accidentally-charred hambone and burned fingers.

Today, though I know enough to use kitchen tools and appliances to minimize cooking-related injuries, I still get my fingers burned every time I am confronted with a cooked piece of pig fresh from the smoker. To minimize scorching myself, I head over to the nearest source of smoked pig and let the proprietor and his minions take the risk.

Lately, that man is Shawn Tino who, together with Jerry Hipps, runs Smokin’ Pig BBQ. While Hipps runs his part of the operation from a storefront on Church St. in Greeneville, Tennessee, Tino’s version of Smokin Pig BBQ can be found on West Market Street in Johnson City, operating from a fire-engine red food truck fogged in by the heavenly aroma of equal parts hickory smoke and cooked barbecue of the “oink”, “moo” and “cluck” variety. They also do sub sandwiches, but that’s for another visit. We are talking barbecue here.

The dine-around bunch decided to help me find my inner caveman one day last week. Upon our arrival, the Carnivore was first in line to place his order for a whole rack of ribs for himself ($20). The Dieter chose a beef brisket sandwich with a bag of chips and a drink ($7). My dining partner wanted Smokin Pig’s pork barbecue platter with potato salad and baked beans ($8). I had my mouth all set for the barbecue chicken leg and thigh combo platter ($7), but they’d sold out just before we got there. Smokin Pig only smokes so much and no more each day, so once it’s gone, it’s gone, and you’ll have to come back early the next day. No matter, I ordered a half rack of ribs ($14) with baked beans, coleslaw and a drink.

It took about ten minutes for our food to arrive. We all sat down at one of the Smokin Pig’s weather-beaten but serviceable picnic tables and had at it.

The Dieter was pleased with her brisket sandwich. Moist and very tender, the brisket all but shredded itself each time she took a bite.

My dining partner’s pork barbecue platter was a study in how to do pork barbecue the right way. In this case, the meat used was a Boston Butt (pork shoulder) slowly smoked and then pulled and picked apart. My partner especially likes “bark,” the charred edge sections of pork that are extra smoky and pungent. A real taste treat, with the barbecue sauce a mere afterthought.

My Carnivore friend was enjoying himself as only a true meat eater could, if the growing pile of bare rib bones on his plate was any indication.

I was no slouch in the rib-eating category either. Confronted with pork ribs heavily-laden with meat that is covered with a savory dry rub and smoked to fall-off-the-bone perfection, you get a powerful urge to gnaw every last bit off the bone, then reach for another and then another until they are all gone.

It was then I found that Smokin Pig BBQ could bring out the caveman in me. True, I don’t caper about all that well, but I do lick my fingers and can hoot (softly) as I wave my rib bone in the air. Anybody would.

Smokin’ Pig BBQ (Food truck)

3742 West Market Street

Johnson City

491-1456

Wed – Sun 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted