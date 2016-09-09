Get your taste of Italy at Giovanni’s Italian Cuisine in Piney Flats

All that searching made both of us hungry. The Carnivore said he wanted something Italian, so we picked up the Dieter and my dining partner and motored on down to Giovanni’s Italian Cuisine, a restaurant that my friend likes in Piney Flats.

As their menu states, Giovanni’s offers its diners a “Taste of Italy.” The setting is a storefront restaurant on Highway 11-E. The inside has seating for seventy or so in pleasant surroundings. Our server Madison, doing double duty running front of house for the evening, gave a gentle and friendly lesson in how to multitask by seeing to our table personally.

Giovanni’s has a comprehensive menu of Italian (and Italian-American) style favorites. With their menu, you can have a four course Italian repast: appetizer, salad, pasta and entrée. In our latest outing as the dine-around bunch, we decided that several Tastes of Italy was the way we wanted to go. Each of us would order one of the four courses, and we would all enjoy our share of the entire meal.

I was tasked with ordering the appetizer course. Seeing that our ladies were just as hungry as the Carnivore and I were, I chose one of Giovanni’s appetizer sampler baskets, ($8.99). Another appraising glance at my fellow diners had me ordering a second appetizer, a plate of garlic-y bruschetta ($5.99).

We made my dining partner responsible for the salad course. My partner promptly ordered one of the Carnivore’s favorites, Giovanni’s grilled vegetable salad with grilled chicken ($8.99). The Carnivore smiled, pleased that he’d be tucking into a salad that comes with either grilled chicken or steak, (or grilled shrimp for just a dollar more.)

The second and third orders were for small house salads ($2.99) for herself and the Dieter.

The Dieter had custody of the pasta course. After due consideration, her choice was something simple; a plate of Giovanni’s pasta with meat sauce ($8.99).

The Carnivore, in deference to the Dieter’s counting calories again, ordered the vegetable penne platter ($9.99) for the table. A questioning look from me got a wink and a “Check out what’s in there with the penne,” from my friend.

Madison had our orders on the table in just under ten minutes and in the proper order, appetizers first, then salads and so on. The sampler basket contained a deep-fried medley of mozzarella cheese sticks, some good sized breaded mushrooms, ricotta-filled and breaded jalapeno peppers, crinkle cut French fries, and a good-sized dish of Giovanni’s marinara sauce. All of it good, and surprisingly filling. The bruschetta was a lesson in how using several plain elements of a dish can create something superb. Take fresh Italian bread and brush it with olive oil and crushed garlic. Add fresh chopped and ripe tomatoes, sprinkle with dried herbs. Top with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and bake until bubbly. Share it around the table with your fellow diners and enjoy.

Salad means fresh greens to start with and Giovanni’s had done so. The special effects were the sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms topping the greens, and the crunchy croutons dotting the foliage. Add in Giovanni’s excellent Greek dressing and let’s not forget the marinated chicken breast strips grilled to perfection and added at the last moment. Oh yum.

The pasta course was uneventful, being al dente spaghettini pasta and some very tasty meat sauce. I like mixing the sauce into my pasta rather than leaving it on top and mixing it by twirling the pasta round and round on my fork.

Last was the Carnivore’s vegetable penne platter, and I could see by the smile on the Carnivore’s face that he was pleased with the choice. After a couple of bites, the rest of us were smiling too. Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, ripe black olives, fresh mushrooms and fresh broccoli florets cooked in garlic and olive oil and served over penne pasta. The Carnivore served it out to us off his platter family-style and we ate every bit of it.

As the four of us waddled out to the car, the Carnivore told me that Giovanni’s does some excellent sub sandwiches, hot or cold (from $7.99), and a particularly good chicken gyro sandwich ($6.99). Somehow, I know that at least one of us is going to make a return trip to Giovanni’s Italian Cuisine real soon. Care to guess which one?

Giovanni’s Italian Cuisine

5653 Bristol Highway

Piney Flats

391-0222

Mon-Thu 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Fri –Sat 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m. – 9 pm.

Available on Facebook and at

www.giovannitricities.com

Credit cards accepted