Jupiter leaves the evening sky

Jupiter might be spotted during the first week of September, low in the sky in the bright twilight 20 minutes after sunset, but it will be difficult to see without optical aid. Jupiter moves behind the sun at superior conjunction on Sept. 26. Meanwhile, the brightest of the planets as seen from earth, Venus, slowly increases altitude in the western sky over the month as the evening twilight begins to fade, however it still remains low in the sky. Venus sets about an hour after sunset during this month.

Planet Mars continues its relatively rapid motion across the sky during this month, increasing its separation from planet Saturn and the red supergiant star Antares. These 3 celestial objects appear in the southwest sky during the evening hours, with Mars being the brightest of the three.

Note however that the brightness of Mars noticeably fades throughout the month as the earth continues to race ahead of the red planet. On Sept. 19, the distance between earth and Mars reaches 1 astronomical unit, the average distance that the earth orbits the sun.

For you early risers, Mercury can be spotted above the eastern horizon during the last two weeks of the month. The solar system’s innermost planet brightens throughout this time period and gains altitude.

By the end of the month, Mercury rises about 1½ hours before sunrise just prior to morning twilight. This marks the best morning apparition for Mercury during 2016.

The sun crosses the autumnal equinox on the celestial sphere at 10:21 a.m. on Sept. 22, marking the start of the fall season. When the sun is located at one of the equinoxes, it lies directly over the earth’s equator.

The moon will be at full phase at 3:05 p.m. Sept. 16. Since this full moon is only 6 days from the autumnal equinox, it is officially designated as the “Harvest Moon.”

This is the name given to the full moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox. In two years out of three, the Harvest Moon comes in September, but in some years it occurs in October. It is named this since at the peak of harvest, farmers can work late into the night by the light of this moon.

The first free public astronomy open house at the ETSU Powell Observatory of this season will occur on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8-10 p.m. At these open houses, the public can view objects in the sky through telescopes and hear talks by faculty of the Physics and Astronomy Department.

Note that the open houses are canceled if the sky is cloudy. Further information about these open houses and directions to the observatory can be found on the web at http://www.etsu.edu/cas/physics/observatory/default.aspx.

This month’s Night Sky was written by Dr. Donald G. Luttermoser, chairman of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at ETSU. He can be reached at lutter@mail.etsu.edu. Astronomy-related information for the public, including a link to the ETSU Powell Observatory, can be found at http://www.etsu.edu/cas/physics by selecting the Public Outreach pull down menu at the top of that web page.