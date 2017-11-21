Patriots beat Pioneers in quarterfinals

Despite a fourth-quarter rally, the Pioneers lost to Jefferson County 65-53 in the quarterfinals of the annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. Making it more of a head-scratcher, the loss came on the heels of an 11-point win over defending tournament champion Unicoi County only 24 hours earlier.

“We thought we could just show up because of what we did last night and Jefferson County wasn’t going to compete,” David Crockett coach John Good said. “That’s my fault for the lack of focus. By the time we got going, it was too late in the game. We just didn’t come out with the intensity and focus we needed.”

Daniel Boone played Morristown East in Tuesday’s late game, which was still in progress at press time. A full report can be seen online at www.johnsoncitypress.com and in the Thanksgiving Day edition of the Johnson City Press.

As for Crockett, little went right over the first 24 minutes as the Pioneers struggled to find the bottom of the basket. Crockett fell behind 13-2 early, trailed 19-6 at the end of one quarter, 29-16 at halftime and 46-28 after three quarters.

Bryan Rodriguez, who led Crockett with 12 points, finally gave the Pioneers some hope early in the final period by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. Crockett also stepped up its defense, but it was too little, too late.

“Rodriguez is a good kid who shoots the ball well,” Good said. “We’re working through some communication barriers, but he does what we ask him to do.”

Jefferson County made enough shots from the field and hit enough from the free-throw line to put the game away late.

Darius Allen led the Patriots with 18 points. Michael Eldridge, with 15, and Nathan Seal, 13, also provided double-digit efforts.

Camara Bradley and Donta Hackler each had seven points for Crockett, while Jordan Hensley and Prince Kollie scored six apiece.

“We have an unselfish team that will share the basketball,” Good said. “But we just didn’t compete to the level we needed to tonight.”

Monday’s Late Game

Daniel Boone 60

Northview Academy 55

Eric Rigsby scored 18 points and Chad Heglar added 15 to lead the Trailblazers over the Cougars in Monday’s nightcap.

Boone led 31-28 at the half and the game went back-and-forth throughout the second half until the ’Blazers put it away in the closing moments.

“We have guys that can do it on the offensive end,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “I liked our execution late, but I just want more aggressiveness on the defensive side.”

Zeb Petty finished with a game-high 20 points to lead Northview. Evan Hodge had 14 points and Andrew Swann scored a dozen.

Evan Fitzgerald scored nine points, all on shots behind the 3-point line for Boone.