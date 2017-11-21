Morristown East edges Boone in Hardee's action

But the senior forward was more concerned about the shot he didn’t make at the buzzer in Tuesday’s late game of the 28th annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.

Lawson launched a 3-point attempt from the right side, which bounced off the rim as the Hurricanes held on for a 70-67 win over the Trailblazers at David Crockett High School.

“Coach (Chris) Brown has been on us all week about playing hard,” Lawson said. “We came out and played hard, and we had that chance, but I just couldn’t hit it tonight.”

Cameron Rymer knocked down seven shots behind the 3-point line to lead Morristown East, which also got 20 points from Connor Jordan and 12 more from Will Westmoreland.

The Hurricanes gained a measure of revenge with the victory. They had been waiting on another shot at the ’Blazers since Boone eliminated them from the Region 1-AAA tournament last March.

“It was a big game for us. We really respect the Boone program, but a little extra motivation coming in tonight,” East coach Ryan Collins said. “That’s the team which ended our season and left us with a little bitter taste in our mouths.”

The ’Blazers were the ones left with the bitter taste a couple of days before partaking in the Thanksgiving feast. Eric Rigsby had 18 points and four assists, and Chad Heglar totaled 15 points and four assists, but the ’Blazers continued to struggle at the free-throw line.

After going 8-for-18 in Monday’s opening-round win over Northview Academy, Boone hit just 5 of 15 free throws against Morristown East.

“Those cost you ball games,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “You work hard to put yourself in position (to win) and it’s not just the score, it’s often the situation in the game. You can potentially be up two or three points instead of being down. It’s two-fold. There’s not only missing them, but it changes the game situation where you have to come back.”

That’s exactly what Boone had to do as game was close throughout.

The ’Blazers led 20-18 at the end of one quarter before East came back for a 29-28 halftime advantage. The Hurricanes pushed the lead out to 48-42 late in the third quarter before Boone rallied to tie it at 50-apiece.

East moved ahead 69-62 on a basket by Jace Smith with just 45 seconds to go, but Rigsby responded on the other end and after a turnover, Heglar followed with a 3-point basket. After East’s Andrew Carpenter converted just 1 of 2 free throws with eight seconds left, Lawson had the chance to tie at the end.

Daniel Boone will now play tournament host and rival David Crockett in a consolation bracket game Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Lawson, a transfer from Volunteer High School, is looking forward to the first of three scheduled Boone-Crockett matchups this season.

“I’m new here, but I want that matchup as soon as possible,” he said. “I’ve heard all about it and I’m really excited for it.”

Other Friday action will feature Unicoi County versus Northview Academy at 4 p.m. and Jefferson County against Volunteer in the early semifinal at 7. Morristown East will take on Sullivan South in a late semifinal.