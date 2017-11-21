Hensley leads Devils’ rout of Warriors

The Unicoi County senior guard was upset after a first-round performance didn’t meet up to his standards in the annual Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett High School. With his Blue Devils facing arch-rival Happy Valley in the opening game of Tuesday’s action, Hensley scored 37 points in a 77-40 Unicoi victory.

He had 27 points in the first half before being pulled out of the game midway through the third quarter with his team leading 62-29. He had hit nine shots behind the 3-point arc.

“It was a bounce-back game and we wanted to prove a point,” Hensley said. “We thought we should have won against Crockett, but we bounced back and got back on track. After last night’s game, we were all texting each other and saying, ‘Let’s take out on Happy Valley and get back where we need to be.’ I had been struggling this season, so I just got back in the gym and got some reps in.”

Mind you, Hensley’s worst game of the season at 17 points ranks above a career-best for many players.

Unicoi County led just 19-12 at the end of one quarter, but rolled to a 45-22 halftime lead. The Blue Devils didn’t let up in the third quarter and was ahead 67-34 heading into the final quarter.

“Hensley came out on a mission,” Unicoi coach Michael Smith said. “Trevor even texted me last night, saying my bad on leadership. He set the tone today and then our other guys like Clay (Simpson) and (Brett) Lingerfelt played well. Brock Thompson hit a couple of long shots and our kids played at a higher level today.”

Simpson and Lingerfelt each scored seven points, while Thompson finished with six on a pair of 3-point baskets.

Bryce Carter led Happy Valley with 14 points, followed by Brayden Sams with eight and Noah Stevens with seven.

Northview Academy 60

Sullivan North 33

The Cougars jumped out to a 33-14 halftime lead and cruised to the win over the Golden Raiders.

Dakota Trent was the high scorer for Northview with nine points, followed by seven each for Harrison Myers, Andrew Swann and Kobe Finch.

Matt Burke had a game-high 15 points to pace Sullivan North.