Early challenges continue for ETSU

It will be a matchup of two teams that played in the NCAA tournament last season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Bucs’ fifth game will be their third against an NCAA tournament team.

“It’s good,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said about the early challenges. “We’re finding out things about our team.”

Troy went 22-15 last year, won the Sun Belt Conference tournament and lost to Duke in the NCAA tournament.

“They have confidence like we do, like Northern Kentucky has,” said Forbes, whose team won the Southern Conference tournament in March to earn its NCAA bid. “We’re going to be challenged in November, which is OK. I’m fine with that, because I know by the time we get to January, we’ll have a lot of things figured out.”

Scouting the Trojans

Troy comes in 2-3 after giving Kentucky a challenge during a 70-62 defeat Monday night at Rupp Arena.

The Trojans are led by a pair of players with connections to the Southeastern Conference. Jordan Varnado, a 6-foot-6 junior whose brother Jarvis holds the Mississippi State record for blocked shots, averages 18.6 points per game. He was an All-Sun Belt pick last year.

“I coached against his brother when he was at Mississippi State,” Forbes said. “He was a really good player.”

Wesley Person, whose father Wesley is a former Auburn star and longtime NBA player, averages 17.0 points an outing.

Troy puts up an average of 28 3-point shots per game and makes 30 percent of them.

The Trojans were picked to finish third in the Sun Belt’s preseason poll.

Last time out

ETSU is coming off an 81-57 victory over Delaware State, a game in which it shot 72 percent from the field in the second half after starting out cold. The result left the Bucs 2-2.

Bucs update

Senior Devontavius Payne leads ETSU’s balanced scoring attack, averaging 12.5 points per game. Senior Desonta Bradford, coming off his best game, averages 11.8 and the Bucs’ surprise so far this season, senior Peter Jurkin, averages 10.0 points and a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per game.

For the first time in his career, Jurkin is playing like a 7-footer. He’s grabbing rebounds above the rim and blocking shots. In addition, he’s making 71 percent of his field goal attempts and shooting 83 percent from the foul line.

The Bucs have seven players averaging more than 5 points per game.

“Our strength is in our numbers,” Forbes said.

ETSU forward David Burrell suffered a broken nose against Delaware State and his status for Wednesday’s game is uncertain.