Three Rivers girls: Happy Valley expected to be out in front

After that it’s a real mix of potential threats.

Sullivan East could be better than expected, Sullivan Central is the darkhorse, Unicoi County has a chance to do well, and Elizabethton is young but promising.

That leaves an experienced Sullivan South and an improved Johnson County.

PREDICTIONS

1. Happy Valley

2. Sullivan East

3. Sullivan Central

4. Unicoi County

5. Elizabethton

6. Sullivan South

7. Johnson County

Elizabethton

Elizabethton doesn’t have a lot of experience to bank on, but head coach Barry Johnson likes the overall mix.

The top returning player is Kaylen Shell, who will take over at point guard. She’s complemented by Destiny Little, the team’s best defender. Camryn Koroma is expected to help in the paint.

Abby Townsend and Kaitlyn Light are also in the starting mix.

“We could make a big move,” said Johnson. “We will see. We feel like we’ve got a young team, but they’ve got talent. You always want to go for the No. 1 spot.”

Happy Valley

With Kaitlyn Roberts, Bayley McGee and Adrienne Henegar returning to the backcourt, Happy Valley will present all kinds of trouble for opponents.

However, top post Shalyn Whitson moved to Kentucky, so head coach Larry Abel said he will count on Haley Green and Tiana Long to help pick up the slack.

“Kate does a great job at guard, Bayley does a great job ballhandling, and Adrienne shoots great,” said Abel. “We’ve got some youth, and we’re looking for the young kids to step up.”

Unicoi County

There’s plenty of experience in the post with Halie Padgett, and likewise at guard with Kenedy King.

Other key returning players are point guard Kaylee Hendrickson and guard Chloe Powers.

Head coach Kerri King said she will also count on the efforts of Kaitlin Bailey, Ashtan Vance and Kaylia Street and Allee Griffith.

“We’ve got depth, and that’s different for us,” said King. “It’s nice to have depth and be able to sub freely. If we find the right combination at the right time, we have potential to do a lot of good things.”

Johnson County

New head coach Leon Tolley is trying to reverse the long-standing trend of Johnson County struggling to compete at a high level.

Courtney Brooks gives Tolley an experienced senior to get things started, and she’s complemented by Brittany Brooks and Kaitlyn Nichols.

Tolley said the sophomore class is probably the strength of the team with Taylor Parsons leading the way.

“All of those sophomores can play,” said Tolley. “Our progression will depend on their maturity. The biggest thing we have to do is change everybody’s perception of Johnson County basketball.”

Sullivan East

Head coach Allan Aubrey counted off 5,700 points that graduated from his program over the past two years.

But the good news is Aubrey said he thinks Kylee Wolfe is ready to step up into a big-time scoring role.

Also, Kassidy Nelson returns after taking a year off to concentrate on soccer. Kayla Honaker and Gracie Holden provide some experience.

“I feel confident in this bunch,” said Aubrey. “We’re going to get there. I like the character of this team, and I like their coachability. There’s an open competition off the bench.”