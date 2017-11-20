Three Rivers boys basketball: Unicoi County favored

It’s a year where any of five teams could rise to the top, but Unicoi County and Sullivan Central seem to be the best bets. Johnson County has top-level guards, Sullivan East could be a big surprise, and Elizabethton has tradition.

PREDICTIONS

1. Unicoi County

2. Sullivan Central

3. Johnson County

4. Sullivan East

5. Elizabethton

6. Sullivan South

7. Happy Valley

Elizabethton

Before the first tip, the Cyclones have faced their share of adversity in terms of injuries and the expected leader at point guard — Corey Russell — not playing this year.

Also, post player Carter Everett is likely out for the season because of a injury suffered in football.

Head coach Lucas Honeycutt said he will lean on guys like Adam Cornett, Eric Wilson, Adam Cornett, Evan Perkins and Parker Hughes.

Also in the mix is Christian Price, who could take over at the point.

“We’ve got 7-8 kids we feel are potential starters,” said Honeycutt. “Top to bottom, we’ve got a lot of kids who are even. There will be a lot of competition for playing time.”

Unicoi County

With players like Trevor Hensley, Clay Simpson and Troy Podvin, the Blue Devils should embrace the favorite role.

Simpson and Podvin are double-double threats every night, and Hensley is the frontrunner for conference player of the year.

Also in the mix for head coach Michael Smith are Brett Strother, Gavin Casey, Brett Lingerfelt and posts Danny Lowery and Austin O’Dell.

“Trevor’s ultimate goal is for us to be as successful as we can be,” said Smith. “Playing football got Troy a little tougher.”

Happy Valley

Balance is something head coach Chuck Babb said he believes will help this team move forward.

Bryce Carter gives the Warriors a legitimate weapon in the post.

Brayden Sams returns as a third-year starter while Jake Surcey should run the show from the point guard position. Kevin Whitaker and Dakota Cochran are in the starting mix.

“Jake is just a basketball player,” said Babb. “He may score 15 one night, and just three the next night but get 10 assists.”

And Carter’s size should help.

“I love having a big kid down low,” said Babb.

Johnson County

After a terrific football season, Longhorns’ head coach Austin Atwood is expecting more good things on the court.

Experience is the key with Bud Icenhour closing in on 1,000 career points. Four other players — Sean Lewis, Blake Atwood, Jordan Edes-King and Nathan Arnold — have combined for 12 years of experience.

“It’s probably the most athletic team we’ve ever had,” said Austin Atwood. “The 2002 team went to the substate, but this team has more depth and athletes through the top nine. If we rebound well, we will be OK.”

Sullivan East

Last year’s run to the state tournament cost the Patriots a lot of seniors, but the carryover effect could be in force.

Dustin Bartley came on strong last year, and Ethan Whitley provided plenty of important minutes.

Also back is Mason Johnson. In the starting mix for head coach John Dyer are Adam Davison (PG), Corey Chapman, and Eric Hare.

“It’s definitely a new bunch,” said Dyer. “They don’t have a lot of experience, but they will be in different roles and want to leave their mark.”