Short-handed Warriors struggle against Falcons

Missing seniors Jake Surcey and Kevin Whitaker, the short-handed Warriors (0-2) fell behind 8-0 at the start and never got the score closer than five points the rest of the way in a 65-40 loss to the Falcons (3-2).

“We’re down two starters and we lose a third one (Dakota Cochran) in the second quarter,” Happy Valley coach Chuck Babb said. “We had to play a lot of young kids tonight. It was good to get them in there and see what they could do, but their inexperience showed.”

Volunteer led 17-8 at the end of one quarter and 29-16 at the half.

It got worse for the Warriors in the second half. Happy Valley trailed 51-29 at the end of three quarters and never got within 15 in the final quarter.

Caleb Rogers and Jacob Deal scored 16 points apiece to lead the Falcons.

Noah Stevens hit four shots behind the 3-point arc in a 14-point effort for Happy Valley. After a slow start, Bryce Carter came on strong in the second half and ended with 13 points.

“Noah played by far his best varsity game. He’s just a sophomore,” Babb said. “Bryce came out and played better that second half. We had a good talk at halftime. He still didn’t have his best game, but this is only our second game and we’ve only had five practices trying to get a little football out of us.”

Sullivan South 64

Sullivan North 38

Chase Bowery scored 19 points as the Rebels pulled away from the Golden Raiders in the basketball version of the Mason-Dixon Bowl.

South’s Ben Diamond roughed up North for 10 points, while the Rebels got nine points from Devonte Mitchell and eight each from Jacob Jayne and Cole Layne.

Matt Burke hit four shots behind the 3-point arc to lead North with 14.