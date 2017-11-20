Season, McClung both off to fast starts

Consider this: Science Hill has four games under its belt and the calendar hasn’t even reached Thanksgiving Day yet. And the Hilltoppers have already faced one of the best players they will see all season. Mac McClung of Gate City, Virginia, is the real deal. Squared. To the third power. When the small-and-quick Hilltoppers can’t get a hold of a player, said player is special.

It is true McClung had an advantage, which he used to score 52 points and lead his team to an 86-79 overtime victory. Gate City was playing fresh while the Hilltoppers were in the second of back-to-back games after an 82-50 win over Johnson County.

Still, McClung and teammate Zac Ervin are a good enough duo that the Blue Devils would likely be fighting at the top of the Big Seven Conference standings if the school was moved across the state line.

Perhaps there’s a sequel in store. These teams are in the same bracket in the Arby’s Classic, which is scheduled for Dec. 26-30 in Bristol.

Reality matches hype

It was supposed to be a showdown between two of the best quarterbacks in the state, and it didn’t disappoint.

Greeneville’s Cade Ballard and Anderson County’s Stanton Martin — who are both juniors — staged quite the offensive show in the Greene Devils’ 35-31 Class 4A state quarterfinal football win Friday.

The final stat count landed in Ballard’s favor: 430-376, in terms of total yards.

Martin passed for more yards (368-304), but Ballard out-rushed his counterpart (126-20).

The rushing edge was part of the difference in the game. Greeneville had 48 attempts for 252 yards while Anderson totaled just 55 yards on 23 attempts.

It’ reinforced the age-old playoff adage: When things are otherwise fairly equal, go with the team that can run the football better.

Playoff picks review

Class 6A

Predicted champion Murfreesboro Oakland is still in the hunt, but Germantown was upset in the second round by White Station.

Oakland faces arguably its toughest task when it meets Maryville in the semifinals Friday. Oakland beat Maryville 17-14 on Aug. 25.

Class 5A

The predicted Beech-Catholic final is still on the table, but favorite Beech is looking a little vulnerable after winning 10-3 and 21-16 in the previous two rounds.

Class 4A

It looks like a lock for Greeneville and Haywood to meet in the finals. Both teams are strong semifinal favorites.

Class 3A

Predicted finals foes Alcoa and Pearl-Cohn are barreling ahead toward that matchup. Both are expected to clear semifinal hurdles.

Class 2A

An injury to star quarterback Aaron Swafford played a key role in predicted winner Meigs County’s stunning 9-8 loss to Rockwood. The other predicted finalist, Columbia Academy, has a tricky semifinal matchup against Union City.

Class 1A

Predicted winner Huntingdon fumbled in the first overtime — needing only a field goal to win — and then missed the extra point in the second overtime to lose by one to Cornersville.

Predicted finalist South Pittsburg now has a clear path to a title, but Greenback should provide a tough semifinal battle.

Girls tournament bracket

The pairings were recently released for the 2017 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic in Greeneville, scheduled for Dec. 27-30.

Daniel Boone, the top-ranked team in Northeast Tennessee entering the season, drew Cincinnati’s West Clermont in the opening round with tipoff set for 2:30 p.m.

The tournament will feature 29 games with each team playing four contests. Teams from Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia and Ohio are in the field.

College signings

Science Hill’s Reece Bradford made his choice official last week. The Hilltoppers’ standout signed to swim at Lees-McRae.

Rankings

It’s early, very few basketball games have been played, and some teams won’t look quite right until the football players work into basketball shape.

But here are the first boys and girls rankings for the 2017-18 season:

BOYS

Team (W-L)

1. Science Hill (3-1)

2. Dobyns-Bennett (1-1)

3. Unicoi County (2-0)

4. David Crockett (2-0)

5. Sullivan Central (2-0)

6. Tennessee High (1-0)

7. Daniel Boone (1-1)

8. Johnson County (2-2)

9. Sullivan East (2-1)

10. Cherokee (2-0)

GIRLS

Team (W-L)

1. Daniel Boone (2-0)

2. Science Hill (2-0)

3. Dobyns-Bennett (3-1)

4. Tennessee High (1-1)

5. Happy Valley (1-0)

6. Sullivan Central (2-0)

7. Sullivan East (3-1)

8. Cherokee (2-0)

9. Unicoi County (1-2)

10. Unaka (0-1)