Crockett defeats Unicoi County at Hardee’s

The 6-foot-1 senior guard was a downright nuisance in leading the host Pioneers to a 77-66 win over the Blue Devils in the first round of the 28th annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.

A late game between Daniel Boone and Northview Academy was still in progress at press time.

Johnson scored 12 points, but more importantly harassed the Blue Devils — especially last year’s tournament MVP Trevor Hensley — on the defensive end.

“We stayed on him, knowing he was their best player and wanted to make him take tough shots,” Johnson said. “We tried to pressure them as a team, going five-in and five-out. To get a win like this, it really boosts our confidence. We got two wins over the weekend, but this one means a lot more.”

It was a big matchup, considering these are the only two programs with five Hardee’s Classic championships.

Down 55-46, Unicoi County’s hopes took a downward turn fouled out with 5:04 to go. The Blue Devil star ended with a team-best 17 points.

McHale Bright scored a game-high 18 points to lead David Crockett. Camara Bradley matched Johnson’s total with 12 points, all coming from shots behind the 3-point line.

“It’s coming in the morning, getting shots,” Bradley said. “Coach Good tells us to come in the morning because if you care for the other person, good things are going to happen.”

They did early for the Pioneers, who scored the first eight points of the game before the Blue Devils rallied to take a 9-8 lead. It stayed close early, tied 18-all at the end of the one quarter.

Crockett gained control in the second quarter and took a 38-28 lead into halftime. The Pioneers maintained a double-digit lead throughout the third quarter, ahead 49-39 heading into the final eight minutes.

“Our kids played hard and unselfishly, and they got off to a good start,” Crockett coach John Good said. “We were kind of able to keep Hensley down. Tee Johnson has come in and put in the work. He’s not as vocal as we would like, but he’s loud with his play.”

The Blue Devils could get no closer than nine down in the final quarter, despite some big individual numbers. Clay Simpson had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Troy Podvin had 15 points and Brock Thompson ended with 11, although the Blue Devils missed several close-range baskets.

“They jumped us right off the bat and took us out of our game,” Unicoi County coach Michael Smith said. “We never got in the game mentally. The only good thing playing in a tournament like this, we have an opportunity to come back and get back on the right side of the win column.”

David Crockett will play Jefferson County in the quarterfinal round Tuesday at 7 p.m. Unicoi County will face rival Happy Valley in Tuesday’s opening game at 4 p.m.