Bradford gets hot, lifts Bucs past Delaware State

Bradford went wild in the second half, making four 3-point shots, to lead East Tennessee State to an 81-57 victory over Delaware State in a non-conference basketball game Monday night at Freedom Hall.

Bradford began his flurry with three 3-pointers in a row to put the Bucs up 42-29 with 12:15 left, and they pulled away from there to win their home opener. The senior guard, who hadn’t made a 3-pointer this season, finished with a season-high 16 points.

“We need him,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “It was great to see him do that. We all know he’s capable of that. I think he’s been trying too hard.”

Moments after Bradford’s quick strike, Kanayo Obi-Rapu made back-to-back 3-pointers for a 50-30 ETSU lead. Bradford then connected again and the rout was on. The biggest advantage was 29 points.

The Bucs (2-2) finished 10 for 26 on 3-pointers despite missing their first nine attempts. They came into the game shooting 25 percent.

“We knew going into halftime that we didn’t make a lot of shots,” said Bradford, who came into the game having missed all 12 of his 3-point attempts this season. “We knew that eventually they were going to fall. We had to keep shooting with confidence and they fell.”

Shooting stars

ETSU went 18 for 25 from the field (72 percent) in the second half to finish at 52 percent.

“The first half we didn’t shoot the ball real well,” Forbes said. “We set basketball back offensively about 30 years. I thought we were getting good shots. We just didn’t make them.”

McCloud at the rim

Jalan McCloud had a stretch to remember in the second half. The graduate transfer from Texas Southern scored on three twisting drives to the rim and hit a 3-pointer. He did that all in a stretch of a minute and 18 seconds and went on to finish with 15 points.

“We kind of struggled to shoot the ball,” the 5-foot-11 McCloud said. “Luckily, I had the ability to attack off the dribble. When the shots aren’t falling, you attack the basket.”

McCloud also had four of ETSU’s 16 steals.

Jurkin again

While ETSU solved its outside shooting woes, Peter Jurkin continued his resurgence. The 7-footer, who had 17 points and seven rebounds against Kentucky, stuffed the stat sheet with nine points and a career-high 10 rebounds. He also had three blocked shots and three steals.

“Peter’s started to emerge more and more as a player,” Forbes said.

Having fun

Late in the game, with the Bucs holding a comfortable lead, Jermaine Long threw a pass off the backboard. Devontavius Payne went up to dunk it and scored while being bumped by his teammate McCloud, who was also trying to score.

It brought back memories of last year for the Bucs when Long tried a similar pass and they didn’t score.

“I had a terrible flashback about that,” Forbes said. “They were laughing in the locker room about it. I said ‘You’re laughing because you made it.’ He looked right at me when it went in, like ‘Gotcha.’ ”

Payne and Obi-Rapu each finished with 11 points. Freshman Bo Hodges added eight points.

By a nose

ETSU forward David Burrell suffered an apparent broken nose in the first half. He had four points, including a put-back dunk for the Bucs’ first basket of the night.

“I could tell he was in a lot of pain,” Bradford said. “He kept his head down in the locker room. Prayers out to DB. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and he’ll be back quick.”

Hornets’ buzz

Kobe Gantz led Delaware State with 17 points and four assists. The Hornets lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 1-4.

Edwards still out

Andre Edwards was not in uniform again on Monday night. The 6-foot-6 swingman hasn’t dressed yet this season because Forbes said he “hasn’t lived up to the standards” of ETSU’s basketball team.

Up next

The Bucs continue their three-game homestand on Wednesday night when Troy pays a visit to Freedom Hall. The Trojans won the Sun Belt Conference last year and lost to Duke in the NCAA tournament.