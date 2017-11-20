Boone downs Northview in Hardee’s nightcap

Brown thought his team should have given a better defensive effort in the Trailblazers’ 60-55 win over the Cougars in Monday’s nightcap of the 28th annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament at David Crockett High School.

“We won, but I thought we were slow, really lethargic defensively,” Brown said. “We have to play with more intensity. I didn’t like our mindset and we’ve got to get a lot better defensively.”

The ’Blazers (2-1) obviously came up with enough stops to earn the win. On the offensive end, Eric Rigsby led the way with 18 points, followed by Chad Heglar with 15 points.

Boone took an 18-12 lead at the end of one quarter, and the lead was 31-28 at the half. It was back-and-forth throughout the second half until the Trailblazers put the game away in the closing moments.

Zeb Petty scored a game-high 20 points to lead Northview. Evan Hodge had 14 points and Andrew Swann came through with a dozen.

Evan Fitzgerald contributed nine points, all on shots behind the 3-point line, in the Boone victory.

“We have guys that can do it on the offensive end,” Brown said. “I liked our execution late, but I just want more aggressiveness on the defensive side. I wasn’t pleased with our free-throw shooting either. We were 8 for 18. But, I guess we survived and we can do better tomorrow.”

Boone will have the late game again Tuesday when it takes on Morristown East at 8:30 p.m. Northview Academy will play Sullivan North in a losers’ bracket game at 5:30 p.m.