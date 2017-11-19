ETSU set for home basketball opener

The East Tennessee State basketball team plays its home opener Monday when Delaware State pays a visit to Freedom Hall for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The 1-2 Bucs opened the season with three road games, sandwiching losses to Northern Kentucky and Kentucky around a victory over Savannah State. After traveling for most of the past week, they’re happy to have a home game.

“We are really excited to finally play at home in front of the best fans in the SoCon,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said.

The Bucs are coming off a 78-61 loss at No. 7 Kentucky at historic Rupp Arena. They showed enough flashes of brilliance — and a double-digit lead in the first half — to give reason for optimism for the rest of the season.

“We learned a lot about our team this past week and we’re very encouraged about what this team can accomplish this season,” Forbes said. “We’re getting better on a daily basis.

“We’ve got some good players in our program. They’re just playing some different roles. Last year, some of those guys were backups and now they’re starters and they have to make plays when the game is on the line. And they’ll do that.”

So far, Devontavius Payne has led the Bucs in scoring at 13.5 points per game, including a career-high 28 at Savannah State.

Peter Jurkin could be the Bucs’ wildcard. The 7-foot center had 17 points and seven rebounds against Kentucky in his best collegiate game. Performances like that will keep him on the court longer and he could flourish at times this year.

Desonta Bradford, the team’s All-Southern Conference point guard, is off to a slow start, averaging 10.3 points a game. He has as many turnovers (14) as assists.

Delaware State (1-3) will be playing its fourth road game in eight nights after losing at DePaul, Fort Wayne and Illinois-Chicago last week.

The Hornets, members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, are led by Kobe Gantz, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard who averages 14.0 points per game. Four Delaware State players average in double digits.

The Bucs’ Southern Conference championship and NCAA tournament banners will be unveiled before the game.

Monday night’s game is the start of a big week of home games for the Bucs. They also play host to Troy on Wednesday night and Fort Wayne on Saturday afternoon.