'Toppers win home opener; Science Hill, Boone girls also prevail

The 5-foot-8 point guard had 14 points and six assists to lead the Hilltoppers to a 66-51 victory over Knox Powell in the basketball home opener at the new Science Hill gym. He also took a beating in a game which got physical at times, particularly when he would attack the basket.

“It was fun and it was competitive, but I love it. I love the contact,” Love said. “It was tough at times, but we have a great team out there. We aren’t going to back down from any challenges.”

Other early games included the Science Hill girls edging Knox Powell 51-50 in the day’s opener and the Daniel Boone girls pulling away late to take a 49-36 win over Jefferson County.

As for the Science Hill boys, coach Ken Cutlip liked the toughness Love showed in taking three charges and the fact he showed no fear when going to the hoop.

“He’s our emotional leader and he brings a toughness to us,” Cutlip said. “There is no fear in Jerriah. That’s what is expected of a point guard, and he’s growing and improving every game.”

Powell jumped ahead early before Science Hill rallied to take a 29-22 halftime lead.

The Panthers then clawed their way back to take a one-point lead before Tate Wheeler made a pair of free throws with time expired for a 41-40 Science Hill advantage at the end of three quarters.

In the final eight minutes, Science Hill pulled ahead by nine, only to see Powell close to 53-49 before the ’Toppers scored the next nine points to put the game away.

Tate Wheeler scored 14 points and Junior Danso added 10 to also hit double figures for the Hilltoppers. It was a balanced effort with seven points for David Bryant and six each for Kendle Cutlip and Jake Matherene.

“That’s what we’re going to be,” Coach Cutlip said. “We have several different guys who can step up on any given night. The cornerstone for success in our program is the ability to share the basketball and to have a lot of people involved. I thought our kids did a good job of keeping their composure against a really good team which will win a lot of ball games.”

Caleb Tripp was the leading scorer for Powell with 18 points, followed by Josh Woods with 12.

Science Hill (girls) 51

Knox Powell 50

Erin Egerbrecht made a pair of game-winning free throws with 1.5 seconds left as part of a 23-point effort to lead the Lady ’Toppers (1-0) over the Lady Panthers.

She also knocked down six shots behind the 3-point arc, including a pair of crucial ones in the fourth quarter after Powell had rallied from nine points down to take a one-point lead.

“The rest of my team needed someone to come out and score,” Egerbrecht said. “I shot a three and hit it and a bunch of girls started diving after the ball. Then, I knew I had to make those two (free throws) or we weren’t going to win.”

With the game hanging in the balance, Egerbrecht stepped to the line and sank both the game-tying and go-ahead free throws.

“I had to take a moment and focus,” Egerbrecht said. “I knew there was so much going on and we had to make those for the team. I just took a deep breath and made them.”

Symantha Fugate was the next high scorer for Science Hill with eight points, followed by Jelia Greenlee and Alasia Smith with seven apiece. The Lady ’Toppers faced some challenges in going 7 for 24 from the free-throw line, which included missing the front end of five 1-and-1s. They also had an ever-changing lineup.

“It was a good win for us,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “We have had some injuries and the five playing at the end of the game, that was the first time they’ve been on the floor together since practice started.”

Brooke Huffaker led Powell with 15 points, while Haley Schubert and Kennely Cowden each scored 10.

Daniel Boone (girls) 49

Jefferson County 36

Tied 34-all early in the fourth quarter, the Lady ’Blazers (2-0) scored the next 15 points of the game to defeat the Lady Patriots.

Macie Culbertson led the way with seven points during the run. Her scores included a banked-in, 3-point shot. She finished with 15 points overall.

“Macie took it over in the end,” Boone coach Travis Mains said. “Then we made such adjustments with our press and put some bigger girls up front. We were matching up better.”

Boone led 21-9 at the end of one quarter, but the lead was cut to 30-25 by halftime. A determined effort by Jefferson County brought the Lady Patriots all the way back, and they kept it close until the end.

Sydney Pearce also scored 15 points for Boone, while Bayleigh Carmichel finished with a dozen — all on shots behind the arc. Ryleigh Fritz had 12 to lead Jefferson County.

“It was good for us to be challenged,” Mains said. “This is the first time we’ve had them playing together so our rotations aren’t that good yet. We can be explosive and dangerous or we can lull people to sleep.”