ETSU gets star guard Curtis from Milwaukee

Curtis, a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Milwaukee, announced his decision to sign with the East Tennessee State basketball team on Friday.

Curtis, one of the top players in Wisconsin’s biggest city, had committed to ETSU a few weeks ago and stayed true to that commitment even though bigger programs — including DePaul and Northern Iowa — began showing interest late. He signed his letter of intent during the early signing period last week, but kept his college choice a secret until Friday so he could announce it when family came into town for Thanksgiving week.

“When the other schools were talking to me, I was telling them ‘I’m alright,’ ” Curtis said Saturday morning. “I didn’t care who it was. I already had my mind made up.”

Curtis, who held a ceremony at Riverside High School just about the same time ETSU was tipping off against Kentucky, averaged 19.0 points and 6.4 assists a game as a junior.

His final three schools were ETSU, Wisconsin-Green Bay and Wright State.

“Carlos is a dynamic offensive player who can really score the ball,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “We love his versatility to score at the 3-point line and at the rim. He’s tough, competitive and he cares about winning.”

As has become a recurring theme, Forbes’ current players played a big role in recruiting a future Buc.

“I love the basketball mentality,” Curtis said. “I love the dynamic of the team. They’re gritty. They get out and grind. I talk to a couple of the players on a daily basis. It’s like a family there.

“The coach, I thought we had that bond. They win and they make it to the tournament and I have a good chance to come in and play.”

David Burrell of this year’s ETSU team is from Milwaukee as well.

“Carlos comes from a city that loves basketball,” Forbes said. “Coach (Jason) Shay and I have coached some outstanding players from Milwaukee and we see greatness in Carlos.”

Curtis joins junior college forward D’Andre Bernard of Ontario, Canada, and high school point guard Daimien Williamson from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as new ETSU signees.