Kentucky turns back Bucs’ upset bid

East Tennessee State put an early scare into No. 7 Kentucky, but the Wildcats pulled away for a 78-61 victory in a non-conference basketball game Friday night at Rupp Arena.

“We played a good first half,” said ETSU coach Steve Forbes, whose team fell to 1-2. “I thought we played under control and got some good shots.”

The Bucs came out swinging at the start and grabbed an improbable 10-point lead midway through the first half, thanks to an array of 3-pointers and dunks — and a secret weapon named Peter Jurkin.

Jurkin made all three of his shots in the first half — a dunk, a rare 3-pointer and a hook shot. David Burrell put on a show of his own with a couple of dunks and a 3-pointer.

A late run by the Wildcats gave them a 36-30 halftime lead — their largest advantage of the first half — and they started piling on in the second half when the Bucs didn’t score a point until Desonta Bradford hit two free throws four minutes in.

The Bucs missed their first 10 shots of the second half and it wasn’t long before Kentucky pulled ahead 48-32. The Wildcats’ biggest lead was 22 points.

“The second half they came out and defended like I thought they were capable of defending,” Forbes said. “That was my biggest worry, that we would have a hard time scoring.”

Kentucky, led by Quade Greene’s 21 points, improved to 3-1. The Wildcats were coming off a loss to Kansas.

Jurkin’s surprise

Jurkin, ETSU’s 7-footer who started against Northern Kentucky and didn’t play against Savannah State, scored a career-high 17 points. The sixth-year senior was ETSU’s most efficient player, making seven of his eight shots and grabbing seven rebounds.

“Peter played great,” Forbes said. “I didn’t think we did a good job of getting him the ball enough.”

Jurkin, who was plagued by injuries during his two years at Indiana, received a sixth year of eligibility to come back for another season.

“The reason I came back was because I didn’t play enough,” Jurkin said. “When I had a chance to come back this year, I jumped at it. I want to prove I can play more.”

Jurkin and freshman Mladen Armus, who led the Bucs with nine rebounds, gave ETSU an inside presence many felt wasn’t possible against Kentucky’s lineup, which Forbes called the longest and biggest he’s ever coached against.

“Give them credit,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “There’s a team that won 27 games last year. I was very impressed with Steve and his team. Their big guys looked better than our big guys. One kid walked off ‘Why didn’t you recruit me?’ I probably should’ve.”

After the game, Calipari continued his praise of the Bucs’ big men during a question-and-answer sessions with fans in the arena.

By the numbers

Burrell finished with 11 points but shot 1 for 6 from 3-point range. Devontavius Payne, who led the Bucs with 28 points in his last outing, finished with six. He was 2 of 12 from the field.

Desonta Bradford was 2 of 11 and finished six points, six assists and had five turnovers.

Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox, a national player of the year candidate, scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half. He also had 10 rebounds.

Kentucky shot 57 percent from the field while the Bucs shot 32 percent. ETSU made six 3-pointers in the first half before cooling off to finish 8 of 31. Kentucky made 9 of 16.

Free throws aren’t free

At one point, the Wildcats had missed nine of 10 free throw attempts. They finished 3 of 15. The Bucs were 9 of 14 from the line.

Up next

The Bucs return home for their next three games, beginning Monday night’s home opener against Delaware State.