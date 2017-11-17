Hilltoppers felled by Gate City in OT

“He’s a great talent,” Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said. “To say he’s outstanding is an understatement.”

The first game for the Hilltoppers was against the host, Johnson County, and the Hilltoppers had their way — winning their season opener 82-50.

Science Hill was able to dominate the Longhorns with more athleticism and better shooting from the outside. Junior Danso had 18 points to lead the Hilltoppers in the first game and David Bryant added 12.

Jordan Edes-King pitched in 10 points to lead the Longhorns.

The second game was much more of a challenge for the ’Toppers as the contest with the Blue Devils was close and chippy from the tip-off.

Science Hill had the lead at halftime, 47-44, and McClung had 27 points. The show wasn’t nearly through, however, as the second half had many twists and turns to get to the overtime period.

The Devils grabbed the lead late in the fourth quarter on an empathic dunk from McClung, but the ’Toppers went on a quick 4-0 spurt to reclaim the advantage.

As time was winding down in regulation, Science Hill had the ball and every opportunity to win the game, but could not execute because of a controversial backcourt call with 2.4 seconds left.

Gate City got the ball back and put in the hands of their superstar, but the Georgetown commit McClung was unable to get the ball to go down as time expired. The two teams went to OT in a 76-76 tie.

The Devils were able to pull away thanks to help from Zac Ervin, who had 25 points for the game. No other Gate City player had more than five points in the game.

Bryant led Science Hill with 25 points and Jerrdah Love collected 16. Also, Tate Wheeler had 13 points and Drew Morrison 10 for the ’Toppers.

“I thought the kids played with a lot of character and toughness,” Cutlip said. “There’s no backdown in the team and that’s why we come up here to play in tough environment in the early season.

“I was proud of our kids’ effort. I was disappointed in the execution at the end of regulation, but that’s on us.”