ETSU women subdue Tennessee Tech

The freshman guard had 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals to lead the Bucs to a 74-55 win over Tennessee Tech on Friday night at Brooks Gym.

“We had to work hard,” Haynes-Overton said. “We just wanted to win the hustle points, the hustle stats — and that was our game plan.”

Along with Tianna Tarter, the backcourt duo helped ETSU jump out to a 16-6 lead, weather a storm that saw the Lady Eagles tie the game at 21 and then blow out Tennessee Tech over the next 2 1/2 quarters.

ETSU improved to 3-1, while Tennessee Tech fell to 1-2.

In short, the Bucs won on effort. The Bucs hustled on defense to force 28 turnovers, including 17 steals, and crashed the boards for 49-25 rebounding advantage, including 26-10 on the offensive end.

“We challenged them before the game with hustle stats and rebounds,” ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell said. “We got 26 offensive rebounds and I’m really thrilled with that. As a head coach, you find something to pick on and we turned the ball over 28 times. It was us trying to do too much too fast, and we had 19 turnovers at the half. But to turn it over 28 times and still get off 66 shots, we’re amping it up on the offensive end. “

It resulted in the Bucs taking 35-27 halftime lead and putting the game out of reach with a 60-38 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Tarter, wearing a mask for a broken nose she suffered last Sunday at Tennessee, had an all-around effort of 13 points, five assists and six steals. Sadasia Tipps also hit double figures with 10 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

“We had to win the rebounding battle and we were mentally prepared for that,” Tipps said. “We weren’t going to get outrebounded today.”

It was a balanced attack on the offensive end with Malloree Schurr, Alayjah Sherer and Shy Copney each contributing eight points. ETSU was particularly effective at the free-throw line, making 18 of 21 attempts.

Jordan Brock was the only Tennessee Tech player to hit double figures with a dozen points.

The Bucs will return to action Sunday when they host Duquesne at 1 p.m.