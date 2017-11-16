On the road again: Cloudland won't be home for a while

The flooding due to heavy rainfall caused extensive damage throughout Carter County, and Roan Mountain got some of the worst of the damage.

“We came in the day after the storm and there was at least two inches of standing water on the gym floor that morning,” Cloudland boys head coach Gary Harrison said. “Mike (Lunsford), myself and a few other people squeegeed the floor for at least three hours and thought we could salvage [the floor]. Turns out, there was more water underneath the floor.”

With the damage to the floor, both teams have had to find alternate places to practice during the early season, sometimes driving up to 40 minutes away from the school.

“We’ve practiced everywhere from Boys and Girls Clubs to church gyms to other school’s gyms. It’s been tough on the kids, but we have a good group to work with,” Harrison said. “We’ve practiced pretty much everywhere except the state park. Our motto for November is ‘everyday is a road game.’”

The relaying of the floor has not yet been completed, but is about 80 percent done. The floor will then be sanded, stained, given the appropriate colors of yellow and navy, then finally given a fresh coat of wax in order to finish out the process.

Harrison and girls head coach Mike Lunsford say they would like to be back practicing at home by Dec. 1, but they believe the more realistic date is around Dec. 10.

“We’ve had to work around the schedules of other people in order to practice. We’re taking it on a day-by-day basis and realize that this is just an adversity that we have to face,” Harrison said. “We think that adversity is a seat bed for opportunity. It’s tough now, but we think it will only benefit us in the long run.”