Hilltoppers ready for McClung, Gate City challenge

So it should come as no surprise the Hilltoppers will take on Georgetown signee Mac McClung and Gate City, Virginia, right from the get-go.

Science Hill will meet the Blue Devils on Friday as part of the season-opening Hall of Champions games tonight at Shoun Gym in Mountain City.

The first game has the Hilltoppers going up against Johnson County at 5:30 p.m. Science Hill then plays Gate City at 7. David Crockett will meet the Longhorns at 8:30.

Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said his team is looking forward to facing McClung and the Blue Devils.

“This is a great opportunity for our kids to compete against a true Division I talent,” said Cutlip. “That is not something you get to do every day. The difficult task is they are more than a one-man show. He has players around him who are really good as well.”

McClung had his pick of Division I offers. He committed to Rutgers, but chose to sign with Georgetown instead. Last year, McClung turned plenty of heads at the college level by dropping 64 points in a 96-84 loss to Dan River in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2A West tournament.

McClung knocked down seven treys and was 17 for 17 from the free throw line. Still, it wasn’t enough.

Johnson County head coach Austin Atwood said the pairing of Science Hill and Gate City came by chance.

“We had a couple of Virginia teams drop out,” said Atwood.

But Science Hill was more than willing to take on the replacement.

“The Hall of Champions games are usually the type of games where coaches want to get early wins under their belts, and get the team going pretty good,” said Atwood. “But Ken has been coming here the longest of anybody. We were kind of fortunate he was OK with playing them. I knew it would be a great early season matchup for the fans to get to see.”