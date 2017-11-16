Bucs get high school point guard from Winston-Salem

“They play fast and I was very comfortable down there, which is something that was very important to me,” Williamson said Thursday morning. “I talked to the whole team. There were some real cool guys.”

The most important person who made Williamson comfortable was ETSU coach Steve Forbes, who is in his third year with the school.

“I love Forbes,” Williamson said. “I had an instant connection as soon as I met him. I think we’re going to be a great team.”

Williamson begins his senior season at Winston-Salem Prep on Wednesday night. He averaged 16.3 points per game as a junior.

He had offers from 10 schools, including Wofford and UNC Greensboro, two of ETSU’s Southern Conference rivals. He said the Bucs’ win over UNCG in the SoCon tournament finals definitely helped him make up his mind.

“I was definitely tuned in,” he said. “I watched that whole game. I actually recorded it. That was one of my reasons for picking ETSU. I want to win a lot in college.”

Williamson said he plans to major in sports management and was excited because ETSU has a masters program in that field as well.

Carlos Curtis, an ETSU recruit from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is expected to announce his college choice on Friday, just as the Bucs take on Kentucky. He is holding an event at his high school to announce his decision.