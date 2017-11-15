Bucs' Tarter bounces back to hurt App State

East Tennessee State’s standout senior guard jumped right back into the fray with a stunning effort. Tarter finished with 22 points, a team-high eight rebounds and three assists in her team’s 70-57 win over the Lady Mountaineers on Wednesday.

ETSU improved to 2-1 on the season. App State, coming off a 12-19 campaign, fell to 0-3.

Tarter was injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s 87-49 loss to the Tennessee Lady Vols. She predicted she would return to practice Monday, and then delivered the gutsy effort in Wednesday’s victory. Tarter was 5 of 12 from the field, 4 of 9 from trey country, and knocked down all eight of her free throw attempts. She also played a workhorse-like 39 minutes.

A pair of true freshmen played pivotal roles in the win with Erica Haynes-Overton and Alayjah Sherer contributing 15 points and 12 points, respectively.

Getting blitzed 21-10 in the third quarter, the Bucs saw their 11-point halftime lead disappear. However, ETSU came back strong in the final period, outscored App State 26-13.

After a 19-of-77 shooting performance against Tennessee, the Lady Bucs again struggled to hit net. They made 21 of 67 attempts for 31 percent. Raven Dean (2 of 9 from the field with seven rebounds) has made just three of her last 23 shots for 13 percent.

Tierra Wilson led App State with 17 points. She also added six rebounds. Bailey Plummer finished with nine points and 13 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Bucs is a home game Friday against Tennessee Tech. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside Brooks Gym.