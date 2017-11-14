Milligan teams take down Truett-McConnell

With Truett-McConnell paying a visit to Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, the Lady Buffs started the night by posting an easy 86-51 win. Sophomore Emily Kiser had 27 points and was 9-for-12 from three-point range, which broke the previous program record of seven.

The men made a clean sweep as they beat the Bears 85-84 in overtime. Truett-McConnell had a chance to win at the end, but the winning bucket rimmed out as the buzzer sounded.

Daxton Bostian made the game-winning basket with 3.4 seconds left to seal the first win of the season for Milligan.

Women

The Lady Buffs got off to a slow start as both teams struggled to get the ball to go down early.

Milligan jumped out to an early 12-4 lead behind the prominent scoring of defending conference player of the year forward Sarah Robinson, who had six points in the first.

The Buffs led at the end of the first quarter, 26-12.

As the second quarter got underway, the lead for the Buffs ballooned in the blink of an eye to 20 as they led 35-15. The defense was suffocating as the Buffs had four straight possessions in which they forced a Bears turnover.

The Buffs dominated the first half as they led the Bears, 44-25.

As the second half began, Milligan increased the lead back up to north of 20 points. The Bears made a run and trimmed the lead to 14, but could get no closer.

Senior Courtney Wilson made a couple of baskets down low to push the Milligan lead up to 20 points again at the end of the third quarter.

The final stanza began and the sophomore sharpshooter Kiser nailed four consecutive 3-pointers to push the Milligan lead up to 33 points with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

Robinson finished the game with eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. The Milligan bench outscored the Bears 58-9.

Men

The Buffs were off to a rough start to the season, going 0-4 with all the games on the road.

Tuesday night’s game was tight early. The first 10 minutes was chock full of solid defensive play, two jump balls, two lead changes and plenty of perspiration.

David Campbell Jr. of Truett-McConnell exploited a lapse in the Milligan defense and scored nine straight points off three 3-pointers, putting the Bears up by the largest margin of five.

In the first half, the Buffs did not have an answer for the three-point shooting of the Bears and trailed by seven points at the half, 39-32. The Buffs made four threes compared to the Bears’ eight long-range shots. Campbell Jr. had 21 points in the first half.

Milligan could not draw any closer for a while in the second half as it still trailed by six with just over 13 minutes left.

Senior guard David Casaday hit two quick three-pointers to tie the game. However, Campbell Jr. had the answer with a three of his own to push the lead back out.

With the game winding down, the Buffs got a key stop with 45 seconds left and went down to take the lead on a basket from junior forward Aaron Levarity, 76-75.

The Bears answered the call and went down the floor to retake the upper hand.

Junior Tyler Nichols came up huge on the charity stripe after being fouled in the act of shooting, tying the game at 77 with his first make.

Unfortunately, he missed the second free throw, so the game went into overtime.

Campbell Jr. finished up with 38 points to lead the Bears while Bostian topped a balanced Buffs attack with 17.