Minus Tarter, ETSU overwhelmed by Lady Vols

The Bucs got swamped by the Lady Vols in a Sunday afternoon women’s basketball contest Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee breezed to an 87-49 victory.

It was the season opener for the Lady Vols while the Bucs fell to 1-1.

Key loss

Tarter got hit by an elbow midway through the first quarter and didn’t return to the game. Ezell said Tarter had six stitches and a broken nose.

“When she went out, the score was 9-6,” said ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell. “It hurt a lot. She’s one of the top 20 point guards in the country. She tried to come back in, but the UT doctors said no.”

Ezell said she expects Tarter back in action soon.

“(Monday) for practice, according to her,” said Ezell. “We will get her checked out. We need her to be healthy. If we hold her out another game, I’m not opposed to that.”

Ezell said she saw a silver lining in the circumstances.

“I love this team’s heart and it’s resiliency,” said Ezell. “Tianna going out in the first quarter really challenged our young team. I think they showed me some things I wasn’t really sure about. Getting 21 offensive rebounds against the Lady Vols is almost unheard of. And we forced 24 turnovers. I love what they are capable of doing.”

By quarters

After a sluggish start, the Lady Vols found their stride late in the first quarter. They built a 19-6 advantage, and expanded their lead to 37-16 at halftime. In that stretch was a 17-0 run.

“I think it was our defense, and us pushing the ball in transition,” said UT’s Mercedes Russell, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. “We really got out and ran.”

The Lady Vols broke the game completely open in the third quarter, racking up 30 points and expanding their lead to 67-37.

Sloppy game

Both teams showed typical early season struggles. The Lady Vols missed plenty of point-blank looks in the first half, and the Bucs had trouble converting some open looks.

The two teams combined for 45 turnovers with the Bucs at 21.

ETSU had trouble getting shots off against UT’s impressive length, and the Lady Vols blocked 12 shots with seven different players getting at least one.

The Bucs made only 19 of 77 attempts from the field for 24.7 percent. Tennessee outrebounded the Bucs by a 59-39 margin.

ETSU stat leaders

ETSU was led in scoring by Alayjah Sherer. She made 5 of 14 shots and finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

Britney Snowden added eight points and five rebounds. Shy Copney added seven points.

For Tennessee, Russell was 8 of 10 from the field and 4 of 4 from the foul line. Russell was complemented by the double-double performance of Jaime Nared, who had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Anastasia Hayes made 12 of 13 free throw attempts and finished with 17 points, but also had eight turnovers.

Next

ETSU travels to take on Appalachian State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Vols play host to James Madison at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.