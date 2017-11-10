ETSU gives Forbes contract extension

The university announced that Forbes’ new deal will run through the 2021-22 season.

Forbes took the Bucs to their 10th apearance in the NCAA tournament last season and has won 51 games in his two years at ETSU.

“ETSU Athletics is very proud to have Steve Forbes as the leader of our men’s basketball program,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said in a statement released by the school. “I’ve known Coach Forbes for over a decade and can’t think of a better person to carry Buccaneer basketball’s culture into the future.”

After his first season at ETSU, Forbes was given a $30,000 raise, making his annual salary $205,000 plus a yearly stipend of $27,000. Last year, the school announced a “retention” bonus for the coach. That paid him an additional $150,000 in July and he’s schedule to receive $175,000 on July 1, 2018 and $200,000 on both July 1, 2019 and July 1, 2020 if he remains at the school.

“This extension further increases the investment Dr. Noland and the leadership at ETSU have made in our program since the day I arrived on campus,” Forbes said. “In addition, the extra years on my contract only strengthens my commitment to our university, our fans, and our community. I'm so excited that Scott Carter is the AD at ETSU. He is a tremendous communicator and his vision for the future of ETSU athletics is something I want to be a part of now, and in the future."