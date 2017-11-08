Hampton's Tuelle signs with Campbell

“This is definitely a big day,” Tuelle said. “I get to go to my dream school. When I went there on my official visit, I just fell in love with the school, the team and the coaching staff. Not a lot of people sign with big Division I schools around here because we get overlooked. The coaches have said that I can do big things there, but I will have to work hard.”

Tuelle is the first Hampton player to sign directly out of high school with a Division I team on the girls’ side.

Her career numbers are staggering as she is a member of the 1,000-point club and the 1,000-assist club. Tuelle averaged 15.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last season and currently has 1,158 career points. She has averaged seven rebounds and three assists per game over the first three years.

Campbell University is located in Buies Creek, North Carolina, which is outside of Raleigh.

The Camels are a member of the Big South Conference and went 21-10 last season. The Camels were eliminated in the first-round of the Big South Conference by UNC-Asheville.

They did play in a postseason tournament, the Women’s Basketball Invitational, and were eliminated in the first-round again by St. Francis University.