ETSU eyes recruits as early signing period begins

ETSU has received verbal commitments from D’Andre Bernard, a 6-foot-8 junior college forward, and Daivien Williamson, a 6-foot point guard from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. They both announced their intentions via Twitter.

Carlos Curtis, a highly regarded 6-foot-3 combo guard from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, reportedly has ETSU on his list of finalists but has been holding his decision close to the vest until the signing period. He is expected to announce his choice within the next week.

The weeklong signing period allows recruits — high school and junior college players — to sign National Letters of Intent. After the early period ends, they will have to wait until April 11 to sign.

Bernard began his college career at North Florida, one of ETSU’s opponents from its days in the Atlantic Sun Conference. He red-shirted during his freshman year before transferring to Georgia Highlands, where he scored 19 points in a win last week.

He will have two years of eligibility left at ETSU.

Bernard is from Ontario, Canada, and was one of the country’s top players in 2015. He had recent offers from Eastern Michigan, Illinois-Chicago, North Carolina A&T, Norfolk State and Canisius.

Williamson averaged 16.3 points per game as a junior at Winston-Salem Prep. He reportedly had offers from Wofford, James Madison, UNC-Wilmington, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, UNC Greensboro and Hampton.

Curtis averaged 19.0 points and 6.4 assists as a junior while leading Riverside High School to the Milwaukee City Conference championship and a berth in the state tournament. Green Bay and Milwaukee are among other schools reportedly in the hunt for his services.