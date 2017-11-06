Buffs off to tough start

“We are playing a lot on the road early, but we have a lot of returners,” Robinson said. “The team still needs to find their identity. We have guys that are contributing on the offensive end, but we need to find guys that can make stops.”

The team has begun the season with two early losses on the road — to the University of the Cumberlands in the opener and most recently to Warren Wilson College.

The Buffs lost to Warren Wilson in the final seconds as the Owls hit a shot with only two seconds remaining to down the Buffs, 96-94.

The Buffs will be on the road four more times before Thanksgiving with only two home games, with the first being tonight at Johnson University in Knoxville.

The first home game for Milligan will against Truett-McConnell on next Tuesday with the tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.

The Buffs from 2012-17 are an impressive 45-15 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, where they have lost more than three games only once (2016-17).

“The atmosphere at home is great,” Robinson said. “There’s not a bad seat in the whole gym. Everyone has a good view and there’s lots of entertainment going on during the game.”

During the early season, junior guard Tyler Nichols has been a key contributor along with junior forward Aaron Levarity.

One of the other top players for the Buffs this season has been freshman guard Trey Johnsen.

“Trey has really been a good player for us,” said Robinson. “He’s provided a good spark for us and has really meshed with our starters so far even though he’s a freshman.”

The team has eight upperclassmen on the roster and five other starters, so the experience for the Buffs is abound.

“We’re just going to have to do a lot of growing up on the road,” Robinson said.