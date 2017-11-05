ETSU gets commitment from 6-8 junior college forward

Bernard began his college career at North Florida, one of ETSU’s opponents from its days in the Atlantic Sun Conference. He red-shirted during his freshman year before transferring to Georgia Highlands College, where he is in his second season. He scored 19 points in a win last week.

He will have two years of eligibility left at ETSU.

Bernard is from Ontario, Canada, and was one of the country’s top players in 2015. He had recent offers from Eastern Michigan, Illinois-Chicago, North Carolina A&T, Norfolk State and Canisius.