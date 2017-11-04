Season opener gets closer for ETSU women

The Bucs, coming off a 16-14 season, went through full-court drills to get their running in before settling in for a spirited scrimmage session.

“I really like this group,” ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said. “I like their energy.”

One player in particular brought plenty of energy to the court. Freshman guard Erica Haynes-Overton, a 5-5 speedster from East Nashville, was all over the floor and showed a lack of fear when it came to putting up a shot.

“Erica led the state of Tennessee in triple-doubles last year,” Ezell said. “She averaged 10 steals a game. She was up for Miss Basketball. She’s a tremendous athlete from a state championship-level team.”

With Southern Conference player of the year candidate Tianna Tarter — she averaged 19.8 points per game last season — running the show, Haynes-Overton should get plenty of opportunities to score.

“You can’t say enough good things about her,” Ezell said. “She’s just a ball of energy. She complements Tianna really well.”

Throw in Shy Copney, who transferred in after graduating from Tennessee-Martin, and the Bucs have the makings of a prolific offense. Copney made 5 of 7 from 3-point rage in a recent scrimmage.

It all gets going Friday when Cincinnati comes to Brooks Gym for a 7 p.m. start.

“I think they’re ready,” Ezell said. “I think they’re tired of beating each other up. I hope we get a good crowd in here Friday. Cincinnati’s a big opponent for us to bring in here.”

Friday night’s game is part of an attractive six-game home non-conference schedule for the Bucs that also includes Michigan State, Duquesne and Tennessee Tech.