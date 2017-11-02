Bucs show off for their fans

Steve Forbes’ men’s team is coming off a Southern Conference tournament championship, and when we last saw the Bucs, they were taking on Florida in the NCAA tournament. It was the program’s 10th NCAA tournament appearance.

Thursday was the start of a long journey, one the Bucs hope will end in another NCAA tournament appearance.

“It’s just another chance for people to see our guys before we crank it up,” said Forbes, whose team already had gone through a 2 1/2-hour workout earlier in the day. “We enjoy doing this. We like to have fun with it. It’ s not too serious.”

The highlight of the night was a dunk contest and senior point guard Desonta Bradford won it by leaping over teammate Devontavius Payne and throwing down an emphatic dunk. He beat Jalan McCloud and odds-on favorite David Burrell in the final.

The last time we saw this many dunks from the Bucs, they were making national news in preparation for the NCAA tournament. In their open practice the day before they took on Florida in Orlando last March, the team held its own dunk contest with every player seemingly out-dunking the previous one. A video of the event went viral and suddenly the entire college basketball world was talking about ETSU.

“We got over a million hits on Instagram on that thing,” Forbes said. “It was great. Recruits loved it. Anytime they like something like that, I’m happy.

“Being at the NCAAA tournament, I knew we’d have that open practice and at the end we let the guys have a good time and dunk. I told some guys, ‘They’re going to put on a show. I’ve seen these guys messing around.’ ”

It all ended in Orlando when A.J. Merriweather pulled off a dunk nobody thought he could do. It was one he did in the national dunk contest, where he made the finals. After Merriweather’s effort left jaws dropping, Forbes waved his arms and ended practice.

“It was kind of like a walk off home run,” Forbes said.

Before the dunk contest Thursday night, local products Patrick Good and Tianna Tarter teamed up to win the 3-point contest.

The Bucs open the season Nov. 10 at Northern Kentucky. They play three games on the road — including the big one at Kentucky on Nov. 17 — before returning to Freedom Hall for the home opener on Nov. 20 against Delaware State.

ETSU reportedly did well in a closed scrimmage against Austin Peay last weekend and will have another one on Saturday at UNC-Asheville.

“We’re getting better every day,” Forbes said. “Some guys are starting to step up.”

The women had a scheduled day off on Thursday and didn’t do much at Freedom Hall. They were introduced to the crowd and went through some warmups before participating in the shooting contest.

“With only 10 players and a game coming up next Friday, I’ve got to be a little selfish,” ETSU women’s coach Brittney Ezell said. “We’re here and we’re excited to meet everybody, but today is a much needed day of rest for us.”

The women will hold an open practice Saturday at 9 a.m at Brooks Gym.

“They can see us in a better element,” Ezell said.

The women play host to Cincinnati on Nov. 10 at Brooks Gym to open the season.