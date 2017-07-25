Roaming Buffaloes: Milligan camps promote basketball

The facility was barely large enough to contain the young campers, who were being put through their paces by Milligan players and coaches at the school’s final basketball camp of the summer. After attracting 55 campers a year ago, the number swelled to 85 this year, an indication that Milligan men’s coach Bill Robinson is succeeding in his goal to spread the game of basketball and the Milligan brand across the Tri-Cities.

“It’s nice to be able to take camps to the families,” Robinson said while the campers dove headlong into some pizza during Tuesday’s lunch break. “We have Kingsport, Gate City and Bristol people. Maybe Milligan is too far to come for a camp, but Colonial Heights is a perfect spot for them.

“We’re busting at the seams.”

Milligan hosted five youth camps this summer, two on campus and three in outlying communities. In addition to this week’s camp in Colonial Heights, Milligan conducted camps in Unicoi and Gray.

“We use this as a tool,” Robinson said. “We want kids to get excited about basketball. We also want kids to get excited about Milligan. It’s very common for us to be in the community and see a kid we know from camp.

“We want them to remember Milligan, and maybe it’s a place they’ll want to attend some day.”

Taking Milligan’s camps on the road has proven to be good marketing, and Robinson believes he’s got quite a product to sell. After playing primarily freshmen and sophomores last season, the Buffs seem primed to put a very strong team on the floor this winter.

Daxton Bostian emerged as a starting point guard in his first year on campus, and former Elizabethton standout Bo Pless also played big minutes as a freshman. Meanwhile, sophomores Will Buckner, Jacob Cawood and Tyler Nichols took advantage of more playing time to become team leaders.

“We have have a lot of guys returning who didn’t have big roles as freshmen that had huge roles as sophomores (last year),” Robinson said. “I think they’ll really pay off as juniors and seniors in the next two years. I’m really excited about our team.”

Over the past few years, Milligan has struggled to hit outside shots consistently, which has bogged the Buffs down offensively. But this year Robinson believes his squad has enough shooters to extend opposing defenses. Senior guard David Casaday, a former Sullivan East standout, will lead a group of good shooters.

Defensively, the Buffs have enough length and quickness to give opponents fits. When you add it all together, Robinson believes it will be well worth the trip from Unicoi, Gray, Colonial Heights and all points in between to see the Buffs in action.

“We’ll be able to mix defenses a lot more next year and use that length and quickness,” Robinson said. “Two years ago, we had seniors that won games in the last minute. This past year, we found ways to lose in the last minute. Being able to get a big play when we need it, being able to get a stop when we need it – I think that will be the big key for us this next year.”