Marosites twins no longer on ETSU women's basketball team

Kayla and Kelci Marosites’ names are no longer listed on the team’s roster and ETSU spokesman Mike White confirmed on Monday that the sisters from Elizabethton are “no longer in the program.”

The twins came to ETSU from Elizabethton High School, where they won a state championship. Kayla was the state’s two-time Class AA Miss Basketball.

In one season at ETSU, Kayla played in 23 games, averaging 1.9 points per outing while shooting 24 percent from the field. Kelci averaged 2.4 points in 21 games and shot 43 percent.

The two are reportedly still enrolled at ETSU.