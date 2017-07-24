Good to join ETSU after leaving Appalachian State

Good, the former David Crockett High School basketball star who led his school to its first state-tournament appearance, will join the team at East Tennessee State University after playing his freshman year at Appalachian State.

Good’s father, David Crockett coach John Good, confirmed the news on Monday.

“When the door opened at ETSU, it was a no-brainer,” John Good said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

After a senior year at Crockett during which he averaged 25.1 points per game, Good chose to play at Appalachian State, where he averaged 7.0 points per game and shot almost 42 percent from 3-point range. He wasn’t entirely comfortable in Boone and decided to ask for his release shortly after summer school began.

“He struggled with it all summer,” John Good said. “When he asked for his release, 25 coaches from all levels contacted me or him.”

When ETSU coach Steve Forbes jumped into the mix, it was an easy decision.

“As a high school coach, you always want one of your players, if possible, to play for the hometown university or college,” John Good said. “For that to be your son, it’s hard to put it into words how my wife and I are feeling about this opportunity. The whole family is excited.”

Good will have to sit out a year due to NCAA transfer rules, but his former high school coach had some fatherly advice about that.

“This is what I told him,” John Good said. “He has to sit out 30 games. You have 335 days where you can get better. It’ll be tough for those 30 games, but don’t look at it as a whole year. Take the other 335 to improve and he’ll be where he wants to be when the time comes.”

Good will have three years of eligibility remaining.