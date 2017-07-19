Former Crockett star Good to transfer from Appalachian State

The former David Crockett High School basketball star has been granted his release to transfer after one season with the Mountaineers.

Good, a 6-foot-2, 162-pound sophomore guard, led Appalachian State in 3-point shooting last season by making 41 percent of his attempts.

He averaged 7.0 points per game and was briefly suspended in January. He scored 21 points twice, against Tennessee and UT-Arlington.

“I was pretty shocked when he came in to tell me he was leaving,” Appalachian State coach Jim Fox told the Winston-Salem Journal. “He was a guy who had a very good freshman season, and we’re surprised to see him go.”