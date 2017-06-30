Jurkin to return to Bucs

Peter Jurkin’s college basketball career isn’t over after all.

East Tennessee State University announced Friday that Jurkin, a 7-foot center, has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

“I’m very excited and I want to thank ETSU and the NCAA for granting my sixth year,” Jurkin said. “I’m looking forward to leading our team on and off the court. I want to have an important role in what we accomplish this year.”

Jurkin came to ETSU from Indiana, where he had been granted a medical waiver by the Big 10 Conference for the 2012-13 season because of injuries. Those injuries continued to plague Jurkin during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

“I’m very happy for Peter,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “He deserves this opportunity. He has endured and overcome a lot of physical pain since he stepped foot on campus as a freshman at Indiana. He now has a chance to enjoy a pain-free senior year.”

Jurkin didn’t play much last season in a crowded front court, but should see more action this winter with the graduation of Hanner Mosquera-Perea, Tevin Glass and Isaac Banks.

“A lot of people worked very hard to help make this happen for Peter,” Forbes said. “Kay Lennon, Associate AD for Student-Athlete Welfare and Compliance, did a phenomenal job preparing and presenting his case. She stayed the course throughout this process and never relented on Peter’s behalf.

“This wouldn’t have happened without her diligence and hard work. Our medical team of athletic trainer Brett Lewis, Dr. Ralph Mills and Dr. Reagan Parr have provided Peter with tremendous medical care since his arrival at ETSU. They were very instrumental in the positive outcome he received today.”