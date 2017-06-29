TSSAA classification Series, Part 3: Basketball undergoes some changes

This is Part 3 of a four-part series that will take a look at the new conference setups, and what Northeast Tennessee teams are facing in the TSSAA’s new alignment. When nearly all of the private schools moved to Division II, it caused a statewide change in the public-school division, even all the way down to the district level.

Part 3: Basketball, Wrestling

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 1-A

University High, Cloudland, Hampton

Unaka, Sullivan North, North Greene

The introduction of Sullivan North to the Class A ranks should be very interesting for this league. Certainly the Raiders’ spirits should be boosted by a different level of competition.

Region outlook: Northview Academy bumped to Class AA, so Cosby is the main threat from District 2.

‘Boro dreams: Harriman and Wartburg are still potential obstacles, but Grace Christian is no longer in the mix. Hampton was 1-2 against Grace in the sectional over the last five seasons.

District 1-AA

Elizabethton, Happy Valley, Unicoi County, Johnson County

Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, Sullivan South

The addition of Sullivan Central to an already solid league should lift the level of competition to another notch.

Region outlook: It’s the same cast of characters with Greeneville and Grainger in the forefront.

‘Boro dreams: With CAK and Knox Catholic gone to Division II and Class AAA, respectively, it appears the door is open wider. However, Knox Fulton is still a potential roadblock and Austin-East — once a stone wall for area teams — was more competitive last season after a couple of down years.

District 1-AAA

Science Hill, David Crockett, Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett

Tennessee High, Volunteer, Cherokee

Cherokee gets its first taste of District 1 and should be a good replacement for Sullivan Central. But overall this league doesn’t look much different.

Region outlook: Nothing new on the horizon here. It’s just whoever emerges from teams like Sevier County, Jefferson County or the Morristown schools.

‘Boro dreams: It’s a mix of perennially strong programs like Oak Ridge, Knox Bearden and the new arrival — Knox Catholic, the Class AA state runner-up in 2017.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 1-A

University High, Cloudland, Hampton

Unaka, Sullivan North, North Greene

Gone is two-time defending Class A state champion South Greene, which swings the door wide open for everybody. Even newcomer Sullivan North might find more competitive evenings in the Class A ranks.

Region outlook: District 1 has traditionally been a heavyweight against District 2, and that likely won’t change with reclassification.

‘Boro dreams: Meigs County has moved up to Class AA, which creates a path of less resistance for District 1 teams.

District 1-AA

Elizabethton, Happy Valley, Unicoi County, Johnson County

Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, Sullivan South

Sullivan Central was pretty strong last season in Class AAA, so the Lady Cougars’ presence should be felt quickly in a league that will be looking to prove itself.

Region outlook: District 1 may have trouble finding a path to the sectional with two-time defending Class A state champion South Greene now in the District 2 mix. Greeneville and Grainger are also there, so any region semifinal matchup figures to be extremely tough.

‘Boro dreams: Gatlinburg-Pittman and Knox Fulton remain on the radar, but honestly the region looks every bit as tough as a potential sectional matchup.

District 1-AAA

Science Hill, David Crockett, Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett

Tennessee High, Volunteer, Cherokee

This remains a strong league with the potential to produce at least one state tournament contender for the foreseeable future.

Region outlook: There are some challenges, especially with Morristown West always in the mix.

‘Boro dreams: Not much has changed. Oak Ridge remains a problem.

WRESTLING

Class A-AA

There are 14 teams in Region 1, and the most notable addition is Corryton Gibbs. It’s a significant change as Gibbs finished tied for fifth with Science Hill in the Class AAA state duals last season.

The region already included state runner-up Pigeon Forge and state fourth-place Greeneville. Chattanooga Notre Dame, a state tournament entrant last year, moved to Division II.

Class AAA

Region 1 didn’t experience any significant changes. Science Hill, Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett will still lock horns with Jefferson County and others.