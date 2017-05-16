Buccaneers sign 6-10 forward Armus

On Tuesday, ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes and his staff announced the signing of 6-10 forward Mladen Armus.

A product of Belgrade, Serbia, Armus played for head coach Charles Baker at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, Ark., where he averaged 16.3 points and 12.8 rebounds last season. He shot 60 percent from the field and 73 percent at the free throw line as SCA went 36-3 record en route to claiming the National Association of Christian Athletes national championship.

Armus earned NACA first team All-American honors and was also named the NACA national tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

During his time in Serbia, Armus played for the KK Paritzan Junior Team. In 2014, he helped guide Serbia to a Bronze medal in the U17 World Championship in Dubai — and he has been invited to play in the U20 European Championship this summer.

Forbes says Armus has a bright future and his international experience makes him college ready as soon as he arrives on campus.

“Mladen is a tremendous young man,” Forbes said. “He has great size and strength, and he possesses an intense desire to work hard and succeed. His experience this past year at Southwest Christian Academy, along with his vast amount of international experience, allows Mladen to be college ready when he steps on campus. He has a very bright future.

“Charles Baker has 20-plus years of Division I experience. He’s done an unbelievable job in a short amount of time turning SW Christian Academy into a nationally recognized program. Mladen received outstanding coaching this year from Coach Baker, Ron Crawford, and Marco Cole — who I coached at Louisiana Tech.”

Armus was much at ease during his visit to ETSU and likes the environment Forbes and his staff has created within the program.

“I felt right at home during my visit to ETSU,” said Armus. “I fell in love with the campus, the high-quality of academic studies that are offered and the organized student life. Coach Forbes has instilled a family atmosphere within the program, and that left a very strong impression on me — as did the entire coaching staff.”

According to Baker, Armus uses his size to his advantage and he’s an unstoppable player in the post.

“Mladen carves out space in the low post, has back to the basket moves, and he can score,” said Baker, whose team was ranked 10th in the country via the MaxPreps Independent Schools Poll. “He rebounds as well as anyone in the country for a player of his size. He’s played his whole life as a face-up 4, and I played him on the low block this past year because he was so unstoppable.”

Mladen had numerous scholarship offers including St. Louis, South Florida, St. Bonaventure, Fresno State, Washington, and Washington State.

Armus joins guard Bo Hodges (Nashville), forward James Harrison (Dallas, Texas) and forward Jeromy Rodriguez (Santiago, Dominican Republic) as part of the Bucs’ 2017-18 recruiting class.