Reloading continues as ETSU gets junior college forward Harrison

James Harrison, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward from Blinn College in Texas, is the latest player to sign with Forbes. He joins junior college forward Jeromy Rodriguez and high school senior Bo Hodges in the 2017-18 recruiting class.

“James is a crafty lefty scorer around the basket,” Forbes said. “He has great hands, feet and a tremendous feel for the game. He can score in a variety of ways. Blinn plays in one of the most competitive junior college leagues in the country and James plays for one of the top junior college coaches, who has been a friend of mine for over 20 years.”

Harrison averaged 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds a game while shooting 60 percent from the field last season for Blinn, whose nickname is the Buccaneers.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to play at a program with such a great tradition, and the success Coach Forbes has had there is very impressive,” Harrison said. “I felt a real connection between the current players and the staff, and that’s something I want to be a part of. I’m excited about the future and I can’t wait to get to school.”

Forbes is reloading a roster that lost six seniors, including almost all of its size and inside scoring. The Bucs went 27-8 last season, won the Southern Conference tournament and lost to Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Two other big men, Jonathan Nwanko and Mladen Armus, have visited ETSU’s campus in recent weeks.

Nwanko, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound native of Nigeria, began his career at VCU, where he red-shirted during his freshman year before transferring to Southern Idaho Junior College. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining wherever he goes.

Armus is a 6-foot-11 center from Serbia who played this season at a high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Darius Thompson, a guard who began his career at Tennessee and will graduate from Virginia this spring, is scheduled to visit next week. Thomson’s sister, Devin, played for the ETSU women’s team.

Thompson is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound combo guard who started 23 games over the past two seasons for Virginia. Since he will graduate, he’ll be eligible to play immediately when he decides on the destination for his final year of eligibility.