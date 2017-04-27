ETSU gets commitment from top junior college power forward

Rodriguez, 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, played at Northwest Florida State, where ETSU head coach Steve Forbes was once coach.

Rodriguez averaged 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds this season for Northwest Florida. He had four double-doubles in the junior college national tournament while leading his team to a fourth-place finish.

Rodriguez, a native of the Dominican Repulblic who went to high school in New Jersey, visited Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, New Mexico and Seton Hall before deciding on ETSU.

He was ranked as the 16th-best junior college player in the country by JucoRecruiting.com. His junior college team went 29-5, 12-0 in the tough Panhandle Conference.