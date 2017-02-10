Lady 'Toppers fend off Cyclones' rally

Elizabethton rallied back after falling behind by 14 points in the first quarter to pull within a single point in the third period, but Science Hill was able to answer the Lady Cyclones shot for shot down the stretch to finish the regular season with a 63-52 victory.

With the win, the Lady Hilltoppers moved to 24-4 while Elizabethton wrapped up its regular season at 12-13.

“I thought it was a great game for both team especially with the tournament coming up,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “We played at an intense level. I thought we ran out of gas a little bit, but (after halftime) we matched them shot for shot.”

After the Lady Cyclones got within a point in the opening minute of the third period, Maddie Ratner knocked down a 3-pointer to put Science Hill back up 36-32. Ratner and Kaitlyn Phillips scored 14 of Science Hill’s 16 points in the third period, which was capped by a half-court, buzzer-beating 3 by Phillips that sent the Lady ’Toppers to the fourth quarter with a 49-44 lead.

Once the fourth period started, Science Hill zoned in defensively and shut Elizabethton down. Alasia Smith hit three big shots down the stretch to put the game away, the third a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put Science Hill up 60-52 with 2:15 remaining in the game.

“We were searching defensively,” Whaley said. “We pressed them, then we went 2-3 zone and then we played man. At the end of the day, man was really good in the fourth quarter.

“We held them to eight points in the fourth quarter, started switching the screens and just really got in a stance and guarded them.”

Phillips scored a career-high 23 points to pace Science Hill while Smith added 12. Ratner and Samantha Fugate scored eight each for the Lady Hilltoppers.

Kaylen Shell’s 12 points were tops for Elizabethton.