Mercer up next for Bucs

This time, the stakes are a little different. The Bucs are trying to stay within reach of first place in the Southern Conference standings while the Bears are trying to get back to even.

ETSU (19-6 overall, 9-3 SoCon) is a game behind first-place Furman, which knocked Chattanooga into a third-place tie on Thursday night.

“We win the rest of our games and we’re in good shape,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “That’s all we’ve got to to do. Why can’t we? We’re as good as any team in this league.”

Mercer comes into Saturday’s game 12-14 overall, 6-7 in the SoCon. The two teams meet at 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall.

“I look at them like Wofford,” Forbes said. “You have to throw that record out the door. You know they’re talented. You know they’re well coached. They run a lot of stuff. I have total respect for Bob Hoffman.”

The Bears are led by junior guard Ria’n Holland, a player Forbes coached at Wichita State. Holland averages 17.7 points per game.

“He’s having an all-league type of year and he scored a lot of points against us last time,” Forbes said. “We have to challenge his shots. He’s small, but he plays really hard. He’s sneaky athletic and he elevates high on his jumper. We can’t give him open looks. He’s a rhythm player. We can’t let him get going.”

ETSU could have a pair of players reach 1,000 points for their careers. T.J. Cromer needs five and A.J. Merriweather needs six.

“Scoring is not what we’re thinking about,” said Cromer, who is is second in the conference in scoring at 18.4 points per game. “We just want to get the win. We know Mercer is a rival game and they’re coming in here trying to steal a victory from us, so getting the W is the most important thing.”

Their teammates want them to get the milestone.

“Hopefully they get it next game,” said ETSU point guard Desonta Bradford, who has battled foul trouble in the first half of the last two games. “They’re both great players. I love playing with them. I love being their teammate.”

One way the Bucs could improve their offensive efficiency is to cut back on turnovers, which have plagued them in recent games. They had 16 at halftime against The Citadel before halftime and are among the worst teams in the country in turnover statistics.

“You just talk about it, but I don’t know if there’s anything I can do to go out there and change that,” Forbes said “I want to play fast. That’s the way I like to coach, so there’s going to be some.”

Part of the turnover problem has been when ETSU players drive the lane and pass to a teammate. A defender has often been stepping in and taking a charge, and that counts as a turnover on the stat sheet.

“We have to be mindful of people taking charges,” Forbes said. “It’s obviously the book on us. We’re going to get to the rim. But there’s a fine line on that, too. I’m not going to take away our aggressiveness. We have to learn to avoid it.”

ETSU won 67-58 at Mercer last month. Forbes is 3-0 against the Bears after two close victories last season.

“I expect it to be a tough game,” Forbes said. “It’s just one we have to win at home.”