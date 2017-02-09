Crockett downs Morristown East in OT

The Pioneers pulled away in the final seconds after East had the late momentum.

Down by three, the Hurricanes tied the game at the end of regulation when Connor Jordan knocked down a kick-out 3-point basket.

But, Crockett regained the momentum and Josh Releford had 14 points. Tee Johnson and Abe Strunk each added 11 in the home victory.

East’s Hunter Blanken was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points and Jordan finished with 18.

Hampton 49

Happy Valley 44

HAMPTON — Wyatt Lyons scored 17 points and the Bulldogs held on in the hard-fought rivalry game.

Jose Velasquez also hit double digits with 13 points as did Dru Owens with 11.

Austin Hicks and Chris Young scored 10 points each, and Bryce Carter contributed nine for the Warriors.

Unaka 52

Hancock County 50

SNEEDVILLE — Kyler Lewis netted 17 points, including the go-ahead score, and Justin Houghton added a free throw in the overtime victory.

Austin Beauprez tallied 14 points for the Rangers, while John Ramsey scored 11, including a big 3-pointer in the late going.

Gage Maloney had 20 points and Seth Heck added 18 for the Indians.

Tri-Cities Christian 75

Providence Academy 40

Isaiah Hatfield scored 20 points and the Eagles soared against the Knights.

Adam Rosenbalm had a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds. Hunter Smith finished with 14 points and Seth Beeler finished with nine.

Colby Backus was the leading scorer for Providence with 12 points, followed by Neal Stotlzfus with nine.

Girls basketball

Morristown East 65

David Crockett 33

Madison Bunch scored 14 points and Kiera Moore had 13 as the Lady Hurricanes romped to the win over the Lady Pioneers.

Crockett’s Keyara Steinmetz led all scorers with 16 points, while Cassie Lowe added six.

Hampton 63

Happy Valley 39

HAMPTON — Alexus Grubbs scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs to the unexpected big margin over the Lady Warriors.

Shyanne Tuelle matched Grubbs with 17 points the winning effort.

Shalyn Whitson paced Happy Valley with 11 points.

Unaka 70

Hancock County 36

SNEEDVILLE — Myah Parlier totaled 15 points as the Lady Rangers beat down the Lady Indians.

Erika Potter finished with 12 points and Kaitlyn Burrow scored 10. Sarah Tipton barely missed hitting double digits with nine points.

Providence Academy 58

Tri-Cities Christian 28

The Lady Knights held the Lady Eagles to just 11 points in the second half to pull away for the win.

Lane Whitman paced Providence with 16 points. Madi Runnels was on the spot with 13 points and Julia Miller had eight.

Cat Rosenbalm was the leader for Tri-Cities with a dozen points. Abby Milliken and Maddie Clemmons each scored six.

Providence at UH, ppd.

Thursday’s scheduled games between Providence Academy and University High were postponed at the request of ETSU to give the Chattanooga women’s team time for a walk through at Brooks Gym.

The games have been rescheduled for next Tuesday, Feb. 14.