Bucs hoping to 'Gold Out' Chattanooga

With five games left in the regular season, the third-place Bucs play host to SoCon leaders and longtime rival Chattanooga at Brooks Gym.

A win would give ETSU its third straight winning season and either move the Bucs into a tie for second or drop the Mocs into a tie for first, depending on the result of second-place Mercer’s game on Thursday.

ETSU is asking fans and students to wear gold to Friday’s game, hoping to fill Brooks Gym and ‘Gold Out’ the Mocs.

Winners of five of their last six, the Bucs (14-10, 6-3) have moved up the standings with help from their high-scoring offense. ETSU is second in the conference at 65.1 points per game.

Chattanooga (14-9, 8-1) has won nine of its last 10, including two in a row over second-place Mercer and Samford.

Against SoCon schools, the Mocs average 64 points a game and allow just 53.8, both best in the league.

Jasmine Joyner is one of five Chattanooga players in the top 30 in scoring. She is 10th overall with 12.0 points per game. Joyner leads the SoCon in rebounds with 9.8 a game and blocks at 4.3.

Chelsey Shumpert follows Joyner in scoring. She is 11th at 11.1 points per game. Queen Alford also averages double figures, scoring 10.0 a game for 17th.

ETSU’s Tianna Tarter continues to lead the SoCon in scoring at 19.5 points per game. She is one of four players to lead their conference in scoring while also being in the top five in field goal percentage and minutes played.

Tarter has scored in double-digit points in 22 games this season. The junior guard has 12 20-plus games, four 30-plus games and five double-doubles.

ETSU senior Shamuaria Bridges has been moving up the SoCon record books. She is ninth in career field goal attempts at 1,447, third in career 3-pointers made at 272 and second in 3-pointers attempted at 844.

Bucs sophomore Raven Dean has recorded three consecutive double-doubles, including 15 points and 10 rebounds for ETSU against Mercer. She has six double-doubles this season and has reached double-digit rebounds in the last four games.

Friday’s game will be the last of a three-game homestand for the Bucs, and the first a three-game road swing for the Mocs. ETSU can clinch its third straight winning season with a win.

ETSU and Chattanooga have played 76 times since 1975 with the Mocs leading the series 56-21 and 24-12 in Johnson City. Chattanooga won 60-45 earlier this year at McKenzie Arena.