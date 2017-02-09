No milestones, but Bucs roll over Citadel

T.J. Cromer led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points as ETSU rolled past The Citadel 90-69 in a Southern Conference basketball game Thursday night at Freedom Hall.

The Bucs, coming off a loss to Wofford, improved to 19-6 overall, 9-3 in the SoCon. They remained a game behind Furman in the standings after the Paladins held off Chattanooga on Thursday night.

Cromer came in needing 22 points to reach 1,000 for his career. He fouled out with 5:07 left before he could hit the mark.

“I had a goal that I wanted to reach tonight and I didn’t get to reach it,” Cromer said. “But it’s OK. We got more games to play.”

A.J. Merriweather needed 12 to get to the 1,000 mark and wound up with six. He had his chances, going 2 for 7 from the field and missing the front end of a one-and-one before leaving the game with 2:07 left.

“I was aware of it, but usually when we get a significant lead, I don’t look at the stat sheet any more,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “We have so much season left, they’ll get it.”

Cromer was 6 for 15 from the field, 3 of 9 from 3-point range. He left the game after picking up his fourth foul. When he returned, needing five more for 1,000, he quickly fouled out.

“Toward the end of the game, Coach told me I needed five more points, so it was on my mind there,” Cromer said. “You can get five quickly against an up-and-down transition team.”

Cromer didn’t pout after fouling out. When teammate Peter Jurkin swished a short jump shot in the closing minute, Cromer stood up with his arms in the air to celebrate.

The Bucs pulled away from an 8-8 tie with a 16-3 run. That pretty much put the game away. ETSU’s biggest lead was 25 points.

Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Desonta Bradford each had 12 points while David Burrell added 11 on his 22nd birthday. Mosquera-Perea made all five of his field goal attempts and had three blocked shots.

Eleven players scored for ETSU.

Preston Parks scored 22 points to lead The Citadel (9-17 overall, 2-11 SoCon). Tom Koopman added 10.

ETSU forced 20 turnovers, 10 of them steals. Jermaine Long had five of the steals, some of them helping balance out his six turnovers. The Citadel made 15 of 40 3-point attempts, but managed just nine 2-point baskets.

“I thought our guys were really solid defensively the entire game,” Forbes said. “It was a good, solid win for us tonight. I thought the easy baskets would be a problem if they were going to be in the game, but we took care of that.”

The Bucs overcame 16 first-half turnovers by committing just three after halftime.

“It was a little sloppy but we got the W and I’m happy about that,” said Cromer, who also had five assists and five rebounds to go along with his five fouls.

ETSU goes for its 20th victory on Saturday when Mercer comes to Freedom Hall for a 4 p.m. tip.