Cromer, Merriweather chasing 1,000 vs. Citadel

Two ETSU players could reach 1,000 points for their careers, something that has never happened in the same game. A.J. Merriweather needs 12 points and T.J. Cromer needs 22 to join an elite club that has 38 members.

“That’s a credit to both of those guys,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said.

Both players will have to surpass their scoring average by a little to reach the magic number, but considering The Citadel is the opposition, the chances are increased. The last time the two teams met, ETSU scored 115 points.

Cromer is averaging 18.4 points per game and is coming off back-to-back 24-point efforts. Merriweather averages 8.5.

The two teams meet at Freedom Hall at 7 p.m. The Bucs come in 18-6 overall, 8-3 in the SoCon. The Citadel is 9-16, 2-10.

Cromer will reach 1,000 points in two years after transferring to ETSU from Columbia State Junior College, where he averaged 19.9 points per game during the 2014-15 season.

“To do that in two years is pretty tough,” Forbes said. “I’m not sure in my coaching career that I’ve had one. That’s a hard thing to do.”

Cromer was Forbes’ first signee when he got the job at ETSU, and the shooting guard was brought in for one purpose — to score.

“That was the role we recruited him as, a scorer,” Forbes said. “I think he’s really evolved to not just a 3-point shooter. He can drive it in there and make baskets and he can score off the dribble now. T.J.’s really worked hard on his game.

“T.J. did it at the junior college level too. He shoots a high percentage. It’s not that he’s a gunner and shooting 30 percent form the field. He’s shooting a high percentage for the shots he takes. Some of his shots are contested.”

Merriweather, more of a defensive specialist, missed much of his junior season with a thumb injury but has rebounded this year.

“A.J., being a four-year guy, really being a three-and-a-half-year guy, that’s a testament to him,” Forbes said. “He’s really come on and played well for us. He’s having a tremendous senior year.”

They’ll get their chances at glory against The Citadel, which allows 97.5 points per game, more than any other team in the country. The Bulldogs also lead the country in scoring at 93.1.

Forbes is concerned about one thing with his team — the amount of turnovers it has been committing. Sixteen miscues in the first half of a loss to Wofford on Monday night proved fatal.

The Bucs are turning the ball over an average of 15.2 times per game, ranking 319th in the latest NCAA stats.

“We’ve got one problem with our team,” Forbes said.

ETSU ranks highly in the SoCon in scoring, shooting, defense and rebounding. “Those are championship-level stats,” Forbes said. “But we have one problem and it’s a big problem. We can’t go out and play it for them. They have to take care of the basketball.

“We talked to them about having toughness on offense. A lot of our turnovers, to be honest with you, are early in the shot clock when we’re trying to do too much with the ball. We’re really good when we move the ball and share the ball. But we don’t always do that. When we don’t do that, we turn it over.”